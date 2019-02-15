PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood boys win third straight league title with OT win over Palisade; Coal Ridge sweeps Eagle Valley in non-league matchup

For the third year in a row, the Glenwood Springs boys basketball team claimed at least a share of the 4A Western Slope League championship, winning a thrilling game in overtime over the Palisade Bulldogs, 66-64, as senior guard Chano Gonzalez hit the game-winning layup with 12 seconds left in the extra session.

Prior to overtime, Palisade's Erb Watts hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the two teams into the extra session.

Against Palisade, Gonzalez scored a game-high 22 points, marking the fourth time in five games he's scored at least 20 points. Eight of Gonzalez's 22 points came in overtime, including the game-winning basket.

Along with Gonzalez, junior Mitchell Burt scored a career-high 18 points, scoring 6 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the third quarter. Seniors Luke Gair and Kevin Ayon added 10 points each in the win.

Palisade was led by Erb's 16 points, while senior center Zane Haas added 15 points.

The win sees Glenwood finish the regular season with an 18-5 record, including 11-1 in the 4A Western Slope League, tied atop the league standings with Steamboat Springs.

Glenwood currently sits No. 7 in the 4A RPI rankings and now awaits their first-round matchup in the state playoffs. The state playoff bracket for 4A will be released on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coal Ridge 63, Eagle Valley 46

One night after tying a school record for most points in a single regulation game with 33, Coal Ridge senior center Kevin DiMarco poured in 25 points Friday night on the road in a makeup game in Gypsum against the Eagle Valley Devils, helping the Titans pick up a 63-46 win to close out the regular season.

DiMarco scored 11 points in the first quarter and 10 points in the third quarter as the Titans scored 19 and 16 points in the two quarters before putting up 18 points in the fourth to close out the win.

Along with DiMarco's 25, senior Payton White chipped in with 12 points, going 4-for-5 from the free throw line. Senior guard Jesus Camunez added 8 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, while senior Kevyn Flores added 7 points.

The Titans (16-3, 6-3 3A WSL) travel to Parachute Tuesday to open the 3A district tournament against the rival Grand Valley Cardinals at 6:30 p.m.

Rifle 52, Battle Mountain 46

In a makeup game that was postponed due to the rockslide in Glenwood Canyon last week, the Rifle Bears boys basketball team went on the road Friday night and promptly defeated the Battle Mountain Huskies 52-46 to close the regular season on a high note.

Against the Huskies, junior guard Garrett Robinson again led the Rifle attack, pouring in 13 points, including a 6-for-7 showing from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

Along with Robinson, junior guard Trey Lujan added 7 points, hitting 5-of-6 free throws on the night, while junior Tanner Cotner, senior Omar Chavez, and junio Carter Pressler added 6 points each.

Rifle (15-9, 6-7 4A WSL) now awaits the release of the 4A state playoff brackets, which will be released on Sunday. Rifle currently sits No. 22 in the 4A RPI rankings.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coal Ridge 38, Eagle Valley 11

Traveling to Gypsum Friday night for a non-league makeup game against the Eagle Valley Devils, the Coal Ridge Titans girls basketball team rolled to a 38-11 win over the Devils, closing out the regular season in style.

In the 27-point win, sophomore center Taylor Wiescamp led the Titans with 11 points, hitting five field goals in the winning effort. Along with Wiescamp, senior Kashley Morgan and junior Lyanna Nevarez added 7 points each, while junior Taylor Roberts added 5 points.

Coal Ridge (11-8, 4-5 3A WSL) travels to Cedaredge Tuesday for a matchup with the Bruins in the 3A district tournament at 6 p.m.

Battle Mountain 45, Rifle 28

Down to just five players after an injury knocked junior Mackenzie Elizardo out of Friday's game against the Battle Mountain Huskies, the Rifle Bears girls basketball team dropped a 45-28 decision to close out the season on the road.

Senior Masi Smith put up a heroic effort for the Bears on the night, scoring 19 points in the loss, hitting three 3-pointers in the game. Along with Smith, senior April Quinones scored 5 points, hitting a 3-pointer, while junior Delaney Phillips added a 3-pointer.

The loss sees Rifle close the season with a 6-16 record, including 6-6 in 4A WSL play in the first season under head coach Eric Caro.

Palisade 48, Glenwood Springs 43

On the road Friday night for the regular season finale, the Glenwood Springs girls baskeball team dropped a 48-43 decision to Palisade to finish second in the 4A Western Slope League standings.

No individual stats were available to the Post Independent at the time of press.

Glenwood currently sits just outside the top 32 in the 4A RPI rankings for the state playoffs. The Demons are currently No. 33. They now await Sunday's bracket release.

jcarney@postindependent.com