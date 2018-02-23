PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood girls come up short in upset bid of Windsor; Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork boys to meet in district tourney final

On the road Friday night for a 4A state playoffs second round matchup against the No. 4 Windsor Wizards, the No. 29 Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team came up short in an upset bid of the Wizards, dropping a 54-41 decision and ending a great season for the Demons under third-year head coach Rhonda Moser.

Despite falling short by 13 points, Glenwood fought hard against the Wizards, trailing by just one point — 27-26 — at the half against the No. 4 seed. In the first half, senior center Tatum Peterson stayed red-hot, building off of her first-round performance against Mountain View by pouring in 17 first-half points against the Wizards.

After the half, Windsor found its stride, starting the second half on a 6-0 run, eventually outscoring Glenwood 18-7 in the third quarter to pull away. As a team, Glenwood scored just 15 second-half points.

In the loss, Peterson led the Demons with 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while junior Ximena Gutierrez added seven points and four rebounds.

The Demons hit just one 3-pointer in the game, while going 8 for 18 from the free throw line.

Karly Mathern led the Wizards with 12 points, while junior Hollie Hoffman added 11 points.

Recommended Stories For You

The Glenwood girls finish the season with a record of 16-9, including 10-2 in the tough 4A Western Slope League. With the loss, the Demons will say goodbye to seniors Maddie Bolitho, Ellie Moser, Dani DeCrow and Peterson, who won 27 total games in the last two seasons.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRAND VALLEY 31, CEDAREDGE 26

A second-half comeback by the Grand Valley Cardinals sent the Parachute program into its second consecutive 3A district tournament championship game after a tough 31-26 win over the Cedaredge Bruins on Friday afternoon at Grand Junction Central High School.

Trailing 12-11 at the half against the Bruins in a slow-paced game, the Cardinals battled back to take a 20-19 lead after three quarters of play, thanks to a jumper by sophomore Jordyn Pittman at the buzzer. Grand Valley then slowly pulled away in the fourth quarter for the 5-point win.

With the win, Grand Valley will take on the Moffat County Bulldogs at noon today in the district tournament championship game. No individual stats for the Cardinals were available at the time of press.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROARING FORK 52, DELTA 49

Trailing by as much as 15 points in the second half, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team rallied for a huge 52-49 win over the Delta Panthers on Friday night in the 3A district tournament semifinals at Grand Junction Central High School, punching a ticket to the tournament finals this afternoon.

Roaring Fork held Delta to just two fourth-quarter points, allowing the Rams to storm back for the 3-point win, outscoring Delta 14-2 in the final eight minutes of the game.

Delta held a lead of 35-21 at the half, and 47-35 heading into the fourth quarter of play before the Rams kick-started their comeback.

In the fourth quarter, juniors Oscar Miranda and Joe Salinas hit 3-pointers, while senior Justin Thompson hit two buckets to help the Rams battle back.

Salinas led all Roaring Fork scorers with 17 points, while Thompson and Miranda added 13 points each. Junior guard Ronald Clemente added 8 points.

For Delta, Logan Freed led the way with 18 points.

COAL RIDGE 62, GRAND VALLEY 39

The Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball team raced out to an early lead Friday night at Grand Junction Central High School in the 3A district tournament semifinals against the rival Grand Valley Cardinals and never looked back, cruising to a 62-39 win to reach the district tournament finals for the third straight season.

The Titans held leads of 20-11 after one quarter of play and 36-16 at the half over the Cardinals.

Junior Kevin DiMarco led the Titans with 22 points, while senior Connor Detlefsen added 12 points in the win.

Senior Kade Hurst led the Cardinals with 15 points, while senior Justin Smith added 8 points in the loss.

The Titans will square off with the Roaring Fork Rams at 1:30 this afternoon for the boys district tournament championship. Coal Ridge topped Roaring Fork earlier this season, 68-64, in Carbondale.

Grand Valley will battle Delta this morning in the third-place game at 10:30 a.m.