PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood girls fall to No. 2 Holy Family in 4A second round; Glenwood’s Wilson to wrestle for 182-pound 3A state championship

Following a first-round upset of the No. 31 Littleton Lions Tuesday, the No. 34 Glenwood Springs Demons traveled to Broomfield Friday night for a second-round matchup with the No. 2 Holy Family Tigers.

Glenwood's push for a deep playoff run ended in frustrating fashion Friday as the Demons dropped a 61-26 decision to the host Tigers. The Demons saw three of their five starters combine for just 3 points, making for a tough night from the floor as a group.

Against the Tigers, Glenwood was held to single digits in each quarter, scoring 8 points in the first quarter, 6 in the second, 5 in the third, and 7 in the fourth, while Holy Family poured in 13 points in the first, 14 in the second, 22 in the third, and 12 in the fourth to close out the second-round win.

For Glenwood, senior Ximena Gutierrez led the Demons with 10 points, going 6-for-8 from the free throw line in. Senior Logan Nieslanik added 8 points for Glenwood, finishing 3-for-4 from the free throw line while adding one 3-pointer. Senior Emily Worline scored 3 points in the loss, hitting one shot and finishing 1-for-2 from the free throw line. Junior guard Hadley Yellico chipped in with 3 points for the Demons, knocking down a first quarter 3-pointer in the loss.

The loss to Holy Family ends Glenwood's season with a record of 14-11, including 9-3 in the 4A Western Slope League, which was tied for second with the Palisade Bulldogs. The run into the second round marked the second straight year the Demons reached the second round in the playoffs under veteran head coach Rhonda Moser.

Now, the Demons say goodbye to seniors Gutierrez, Worline, Nieslanik, Ashley Barragan, Seqouia Kellogg, and Afton Larsen.

STATE WRESTLING

The long history of Wilson dominance on the mat for Glenwood Springs continued Friday as junior Amos Wilson reached the 3A state final at 182 pounds, thanks to a win by fall over Eagle Valley's Davis Ward in the semifinal matchup Friday night. Wilson pinned Ward in just 3:41, setting up a state championship showdown with The Classical Academy senior Nathan Jones, who came into the state tournament with a 34-1 record, compared to Wilson's 47-0.

Prior to Wilson's triump in the state semifinal, the junior opened the state tournament with a win by fall in 1:22 over Englewood's James Sharp. In the second round, Wilson won by decision (14-8) over Fort Morgan's Brian Paxton, setting up his battle with Ward in the semis.

Aside from Wilson's accomplishments at the state tournament, the Demons sent 138-pounder Joaquin Garcia and 132-pounder Mathew Flores to the state tourmanent at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Garcia dropped his first match of the state tournament to Valley's Isaiah Ross via fall in 2:19. Although Garcia lost to open the state tourament, Ross will wrestle for the 138-pound state tournament Saturday. After his loss to Ross, Garcia found himself matched up against Pagosa Springs' Brae Bergdolt in the consolation bracket. Garcia dropped an 8-3 decision, ending his state tournament.

At 132 pounds, Flores dropped his first match of the tournament to Valley's Zach Brown via major decision (15-4), sending him into the consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket match, Flores faced off with Pueblo Central's Josh Atencio and dropped a 9-5 decision, ending his state tournament.

Grand Valley's Isaiah Tigert replaced Rifle's Conrad Demann in the state tournament in the 145-pound bracket after Demann had won by rule at the 3A Region 1 tournament last weekend. With his second chance, Tigert was pinned in 1:12 by Mullen's John Sumner in the first round, before then dropping a 9-0 decision to Bennett's Joe Jordan in the consolation bracket, putting an end to his state tournament.

Returning 3A 120-pound state champion AJ Serna from Grand Valley saw his bid for a repeat state championship come to an end as the Cardinal senior dropped a technical fall decision (18-3) to La Junta's Isaiah Gamez in the second round. Prior to his second round loss, Serna defeated Riverdale Ridge's Drake Kiefer with a 7-0 decision in the first round. Following the loss, Serna defeated Platte Valley's Orrin Jackson 5-2 in the consolation bracket and still has a chance for a podium finish in his weight class.

At 285 pounds, Rifle's Alejandro Robles dropped his first match of the state tournament to Eaton's Jeremy Murano via fall in 26 seconds, before then losing to James Irwin's Kyle Good via fall in 2:16, ending his state tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delta 48, Grand Valley 43

Taking on the Delta Panthers Friday night at Grand Junction Central High School in the 3A district tournament semifinals, the Grand Valley Cardinals girls basketball team dropped a 48-43 decision in a back-and-forth contest.

In a balanced night of offense, the Cardinals received 11 points from senior Shaya Chenoweth, 10 points from junior Lohgan Teter and senior Taygann Schoeppner, and 9 points from junior Jordyn Pittman, but the Panthers did just enough in the end, edging out the Cardinals by 5 points.

Delta was led by Sara Geddes' 15 points.

The Panthers will take on the Cedaredge Bruins Saturday afternoon for district tournament championship, while the Cardinals will battle the Moffat County Bulldogs Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in the third-place game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Roaring Fork 35, Gunnison 33

The Roaring Fork Rams boys basketball team narrowly edged out the Gunnison Cowboys in overtime on Friday evening at Grand Junction Central High School in the 3A district tournament semifinals.

Roaring Fork needed the extra session to do just enough in a 35-33 win, clinching a spot in the tournament championship. Against the Cowboys, senior guard Ronald Clemente led the Rams with 13 points, hitting a 3-pointer in the win. Senior forward Aidan Sloan added 8 points, while senior Joe Salinas added 7 points.

Roaring Fork takes on the top-seeded Delta Panthers Saturday afternoon for the tournament championship at 2:30 p.m.

Delta 56, Coal Ridge 54

Looking to exact revenge Friday night at Grand Junction Central High School, the Coal Ridge Titans boys basketball team came up heartbreakingly short against the top-seeded Delta Panthers, dropping a 56-54 decision in the 3A district tournament semifinals.

The battle between the two teams went to overtime, which happened to be the second of two boys district semifinals games to go to overtime at GJ Central High School.

Senior Kevin DiMarco hit 1,000 career points with the Titans, scoring 15 points. Junior Austin Gerber led the Titans with 17.

Delta takes on the Roaring Fork Rams at 2:30 p.m. in the district tournament championship, while Coal Ridge battles Gunnison in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m.

