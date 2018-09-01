PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood places 6th, 7th in Battle Mountain XC Invitational; Demons, Titans, Cardinals compete in Demon Invitational

In a regional preview, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boy's and girl's cross country teams competed at the Battle Mountain Invitational, placing sixth in the boy's race, and seventh in the girl's race, capping off a strong day for Glenwood's team.

For the boys, Glenwood's Henry Barth led the way with a second-place finish, clocking a time of 17 minutes, 32 seconds, finishing 11 seconds behind Cheyenne's Erik Le Roux with a time of 17:21. Joining Barth in the top five for Glenwood was senior Gavin Harden, who placed fifth with a time of 18:25.

Sophomore William Berkheimer placed 41st on the day for the Demons, finishing with a time of 20:03 on the rugged course in Edwards, while sophomore Quinn MacPherson finished 57th for the Demons with a time of 20:40. Senior Bryce Risner and sophomore Dalton Deter placed 62nd and 63rd with times of 20:50 and 20:53.

The Rifle boys placed 15th with a team score of 412 points, while Coal Ridge's boys placed 21st with 577 points.

For the Titans, sophomore Harrison Chabin placed 102nd to lead Titans with a time of 22:49, while freshman Ethan Poland placed 112th with a time of 23:22. Rifle sophomore Jonny Hernandez led the Bears with a time of 19:55, while freshman Patrick Whitt placed 55th with a time of 20:37.

In the girl's race, Glenwood placed seventh as a team with 204 points, while the Coal Ridge girls placed 19th with 511 points.

Glenwood freshman Ella Johnson had a great day for the Demons, placing third overall with a time of 20:55, while fellow freshman Maria Carlson placed 43rd with a time of 23:57. Freshman Alexa Helms placed 48th for Glenwood with a time of 24:07, while senior Emily Worline placed 52nd with a time of 24:16.

For Rifle, senior Ashley Manera placed 79th for the Bears with a time of 25:51, while sophomore Karisa Combs placed 80th with a time of 25:53.

Coal Ridge's freshman Haven Prodzinki placed 99th for the Titans with a time of 27:28, while sophomore Libby Tharp placed 102nd with a time of 27:35.

BOYS SOCCER

Roaring Fork 2, Grand Junction 2

The Roaring Fork Rams' boy's soccer team battled the Grand Junction Tigers to a 2-2 draw Saturday afternoon in Carbondale.

Against the Tigers, Alvin Garcia set up Aidan Sloan for the first goal of the game for the Rams. Sloan added another goal in the first half, leading the Rams into the half with a 2-0 lead.

However, the Rams gave up two second-half goals before battling through overtime without a goal, capping off the draw.

Roaring Fork (2-0-1) will travel to Rifle Tuesday afternoon for a matchup with the Bears.

Kent Denver 4, Coal Ridge 1

Coming off of a big win over KIPP Denver Collegiate Friday night at the Kent Denver soccer tournament, the Coal Ridge Titans ran into the host Sun Devils Saturday afternoon and dropped a 4-1 decision.

In the loss, senior Gustavo Archilla found the back of the net for the Titans.

Coal Ridge (2-1) will take on Telluride Sept. 7 in the Titans' home tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

Demon Invitational

On Day 3 of the Demon Invitational at Glenwood Springs High School, the Glenwood Springs girl's volleyball team picked up two big wins on the afternoon, sweeping Littleton and Coal Ridge inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium.

The Demons topped Littleton by scores of 25-10 and 25-7 before then topping the Titans by scores of 27-25 and 25-21.

No individual stats were reported for the Demons, but Coal Ridge received eight kills, three blocks, and two aces from Kara Morgan in the match, while Kenzie Crawford recorded nine assists and three kills.

Aside from the match against Glenwood, Coal Ridge beat Steamboat Springs in three sets, winning 18-25, 25-18 and 15-11.

Against the Sailors, Morgan had 10 kills, three blocks, and nine digs, while Lyanna Nevarez recorded five kills and three digs. Crawford dished out 15 assists and five kills, while Phoebe Young chipped in with five kills, five assists, and seven digs.

Rangely Invitational

On the road for Day 2 of the Rangely Invitational, the Rifle Bears' volleyball team dropped both matches to Hotchkiss and Rangely. Against Hotchkiss, Rifle lost in three sets by scores of 25-22, 24-26, and 8-15.

Against Rangely, the Bears dropped the match by scores of 12-25 and 19-25.

Rifle (1-4) will take on Roaring Fork Sept. 4 in Carbondale.