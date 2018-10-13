PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood soccer downs Rifle 7-3 in rivalry matchup; Rifle softball wins first playoff game in 15 years, sets school record for wins

Needing to take care of business Saturday morning at Rifle High School to stay within striking distance of a 4A Western Slope League championship, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys soccer team came out fast and furious Saturday against the Rifle Bears, picking up an all important 7-3 win, keeping pace with the Battle Mountain Huskies in the championship race.

Against the Bears, junior German Alvarado had a career game for the Demons, scoring three goals to pace the potent Glenwood attack, while senior Leo Mireles scored two goals and added two assists on the day.

Joining Alvarado and Mireles on the score sheet was sophomore Justin Garces with one goal, and senior Cameron Degraff with one goal and one assist. Junior Austin Bernal, junior Alan Videla, junior Eric Vargas, and senior Sebastian Torres added assists in the win.

For Rifle, sophomore Alonso Ruiz scored the first goal of the game for the Bears, with senior Esteban Espino scored on a direct kick in the first half. Freshman Yahir Loya scored in the second half, capping off the scoring.

Glenwood (10-3-1, 9-1-1 4A Western Slope League) hosts Battle Mountain Tuesday evening at Stubler Memorial Field with a shot at the league championship on the line, while Rifle (5-8, 4-7 4A WSL) travels to Grand Junction Central Tuesday afternoon for a non-league matchup with the Warriors.

4A REGION 6 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

On the road Saturday morning for the 4A region 6 softball tournament at Mountain View High School, the Rifle softball team won its first playoff game in 15 years, defeating Mesa Ridge 11-1. Against Mesa Ridge, senior Amanda Green singled twice and doubled, driving in two runs. Senior Kaitlyn Harris singled and drove in two runs, while senior Shaeley Arneson singled and drove in two runs as well.

In the second game of the tournament, Rifle fell to Mountain View 11-1, as Green scored the lone run of the game for the Bears on an RBI single by senior Kaitlyn Jackson.

Needing to beat Evergreen to reach the state tournament, Rifle came up short in the third game, falling 17-3.

The Bears finish the season 17-7 (4-0 4A Western Slope League champions), setting a new school record for wins in single season.

VOLLEYBALL

Coal Ridge 3, Cedaredge 0

The Coal Ridge Titans volleyball team traveled to Cedaredge Saturday afternoon for a 3A Western Slope League tilt with the Bruins and came away with a big three-set sweep, winning by scores of 25-20, 25-20, and 25-18.

Senior Kara Morgan led the way with 15 kills, three blocks, and two aces, while sophomore Taylor Wiescamp added 12 kills, four blocks, and two aces.

Junior Lyanna Nevarez chipped in with six kills and two blocks, while senior Kenzie Crawford dished out 31 assists and added three aces.

Coal Ridge (12-5, 8-0 3A WSL) hosts the Delta Panthers Tuesday evening on Senior Night with a chance to clinch the 3A WSL championship.

Battle Mountain 3, Glenwood Springs 1

Taking on the rival Battle Mountain Huskies Saturday afternoon in Edwards, the Glenwood Springs girls volleyball team dropped the match in four sets, falling by scores of 13-25, 21-25, 25-21, and 17-25.

No individual stats were available at the time of press for the Demons.

The loss drops Glenwood to 9-8 (5-5 4A WSL) on the season. The Demons next Thursday inside Chavez-Spencer Gymnasium in the final regular season match of the year.

Steamboat Springs 3, Rifle 0

On the road Saturday afternoon for a match against the Steamboat Springs Sailors in 4A Western Slope League action, the Rifle Bears volleyball team fell in three sets by scores of 17-25, 20-25, and 8-25.

For Rifle, senior Kyla Gray and sophomore MacKenzie Elizardo led the way with five kills each, while senior Nikala Fitzsimmons added 17 assists and three aces. Junior Breanna Seay and Gray added four blocks each, while sophomore Caitlin Aispuro led the way defensively with 10 digs.

Rifle (1-18, 0-10 4A WSL) hosts Basalt Tuesday at Rifle High School starting at 6:30 p.m.