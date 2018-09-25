PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood soccer knocks off Steamboat; Grand Valley volleyball sweeps Roaring Fork

On the road Tuesday evening for a 4A Western Slope League showdown with the Steamboat Springs Sailors, the Glenwood Springs Demons picked up a huge 4-3 win, getting revenge for an Aug. 30 3-2 loss in overtime at home to the Sailors.

In the win Tuesday, Justin Garces scored two goals to pace the Demons, while German Alvarado and Alan Videla scored one goal each. Leo Mireles assisted on two goals, while Sebastian Torres added one assist. In goal, Carlos Guardado recorded 12 saves, helping the Demons pick up the important one-goal win.

Glenwood improves to 5-3-1 (4-1-1 4A WSL) on the year. The Demons host Summit Thursday night at Stubler Memorial Field at 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Grand Valley 3, Roaring Fork 0

Traveling to Carbondale Tuesday night for a big 3A Western Slope League showdown with the Roaring Fork Rams, the Grand Valley Cardinals girls volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 sweep by scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-16.

In the win, Shaya Chenoweth recorded 11 digs, eight kills, and six aces, while Loghan Teter chipped in with nine digs, four kills, and one ace. Jordyn Pittman dished out 11 assists, two kills, two digs, and one ace.

The win pushes the Titans to 6-6 (3-1 3A Western Slope League). Roaring Fork falls to 6-4 (3-3 3A WSL). The Rams travel to Moffat County Thursday, while the Cardinals travel to Grand Junction Central Thursday night.