PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood tops Fort Morgan, Berthoud at Vista Peak tourney; Coal Ridge boys pick up first season-opening win since 2011

After a rough first two days of the Vista Peak Tournament in Aurora, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team picked up its first win of the young season Saturday morning over the Fort Morgan Mustangs, 41-30.

Against the Mustangs, sophomore guard Natalya Taylor scored a game-high 11 points for the Demons, including four points in the first half in which the Demons went into the break trailing 21-15 after two quarters of play.

In fact, Glenwood trailed 25-24 after three quarters of play before storming back with 17 points in the fourth quarter to out-score the Mustangs 17-5 in the final quarter for the 11-point win.

In the win over the Mustangs, senior center Tatum Peterson netted eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks, while Taylor added five rebounds and five assists. Qwynn Massie added six points for the Demons, while Ximena Gutierrez added two points and five rebounds in the win over the Mustangs.

GLENWOOD 62, BERTHOUD 54

What a performance for the Glenwood Springs' boys basketball team at the Vista Peak Tournament in Aurora this weekend. After dropping the first game of the season to Cheyenne Mountain, the Demons rebounded with wins over Vista Peak Prep and Berthoud to go 2-1 in the season-opening tournament.

Against Berthoud Saturday morning, Glenwood saw senior guard Aaron Smith continue his hot start to the season, finishing with a game-high 21 points, going 16-for-17 from the free throw line in the win.

The Demons held a 31-22 lead at the half before being out-scored 32-31 in the second half. Fortunately for the Demons, the first half lead was more than enough for the win.

Along with Smith, juniors Luke Gair and Wyatt Ewer added 10 and nine points, respectively. Thanks to his performance in the tournament that included hitting 36-of-39 shots from the free throw line and averaging 22 points per game, Smith was named to the Vista Peak Tournament All-Conference team.

COLORADO ACADEMY 48, COAL RIDGE 26

On the road at Colorado Academy in Denver Saturday afternoon for its first game of the season, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team dropped a tough 48-26 decision to the Mustangs.

Against the Mustangs, Coal Ridge scored just eight first-half points before battling back in the third quarter to pull within three points of Colorado Academy, but the experienced Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 19-5 advantage for the win.

In the loss, junior guard Sam Dunn led the way for the Titans will 11 points, including seven second-half points, while senior Jessica Feese and junior Alyssa Wenzel added four and three points, respectively.

The Titans will travel to Paonia Dec. 8 for a matchup with the Eagles at 5:30 p.m.

COAL RIDGE 53, COLORADO ACADEMY 49

Despite struggling to maintain possession of the ball down the stretch, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball team picked up its first win in the season-opening game since 2011 with a 53-49 win on the road over the Colorado Academy Mustangs Saturday afternoon in Denver.

The Titans stumbled in the second half as the Mustangs out-scored them 33-25 in the second half, but a halftime lead of 28-16 was enough of a margin to allow the Titans to hang on for the win on the road.

Against the Mustangs, junior center Kevin DiMarco led the way for the Titans with a team-high 17 points, while senior guard Brandon Herrera added 11 points in the win, hitting two three-pointers on the road.

Jesus Camunez added six points for the Titans, while Jake Whitaker added five points for Coal Ridge.

Sitting at 1-0 on the season, the Titans will travel to Paonia Dec. 8 for a matchup with the Eagle at 7 p.m.

GRAND VALLEY 80, JEFFERSON ACADEMY 38

In the final game of the Jefferson Academy tournament Saturday afternoon, the Grand Valley Cardinals' boys basketball team rolled to an 80-38 win to bring the tournament championship trophy to Parachute.

Against Jefferson Academy, Grand Valley scored 24 points in the first quarter and 27 points in the third quarter to cruise to the win. Point guard Kade Hurst finished with a game-high 23 points, while senior forward Garrett Magee added 14 points as the Jaguars had no answer for the high-octane Cardinals attack.

Along with Hurst and Magee, Wade Wiese added 10 points in the win, while Angel Garcia and Indra Griggs added nine and eight points, respectively.

WRESTLING

On the road Saturday afternoon for the Adams City duals, the Glenwood Springs Demons went 3-2 on the day, picking up wins over Thornton, Vista Ridge and Westminster, while dropping decisions to Adams City and Prairie View.

Against Thornton, Antonio Ordonez picked up a win by fall just 49 seconds into the match over Erik Padilla in the 195-pound match, while Erik Krauth topped Jacob Bruning by decision, 13-6, in the 126-pound match to pace Glenwood.

In the match against Vista Ridge, Amos Wilson, Juan Felan, Max Burrell, Mathew Flores, Chase Vigil and Joshua Sanchez picked up wins by fall to lead the rout, while Edvan Araiza and Jason Spoon added wins by fall against Westminster to close out the duals at Adams City.

Along with the Demons, Coal Ridge, Rifle and Grand Valley all competed at the Maverick Duals at Colorado Mesa University. Coal Ridge went 2-3 on the day, but individual stats weren't available at the time of press for the Titans.

Additionally, team and individual results weren't available at the time of press for Rifle and Grand Valley.