PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood volleyball stuns Summit on Tigers’ Senior Night; Roaring Fork volleyball tops Basalt in rivalry game

Playing the role of spoilers Thursday evening at Summit High School, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls volleyball team came out on top in the 4A Western Slope League tilt against the Tigers, ruining Senior Night for Summit.

Glenwood won in four sets, winning by scores of 25-21, 25-16, 25-27, and 25-17.

Against the Tigers, Glenwood was led by senior Sarah Wagner, who recorded 10 kills for the Demons. Senior Ashley Emery and junior Kaitlyn Johnson chipped in with eight kills each, while junior Shanik Zambrano led the way for Glenwood defensively with 15 digs. Senior Ally Rosenmerkel followed closely behind Zambrano with 14 digs.

Emery had a big game for Glenwood overall, adding five solo blocks and three assists on the night, while junior Emily Nilsson added 35 assists and two blocks on the night.

Senior Brooke Hunter also contributed with 10 digs defensively.

Glenwood (10-7, 6-4 4A WSL) travels to Battle Mountain Thursday for a league matchup with the Huskies at 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Montrose 3, Coal Ridge 1

On the road Thursday evening to take on the Montrose Indians in nonleague action, the Coal Ridge Titans volleyball team fell in four sets by scores of 22-25, 23-25, 25-22, and 19-25.

Against the Indians, senior Kara Morgan led the way with 11 kills and 12 digs. Fellow senior Kenzie Crawford dished out 28 assists and added nine digs and five aces.

Junior Lyanna Nevarez chipped in with 11 digs, eights kills and two aces, while sophomore Taylor Wiescamp added eight kills, seven blocks and two aces.

Coal Ridge remains undefeated in 3A Western Slope League play at 11-6 (7-0). The Titans travel to Cedaredge Saturday for a league tilt at 1 p.m.

Roaring Fork 3, Basalt 1

For the second time this season, the Roaring Fork Rams volleyball team dispatched the rival Basalt Longhorns, sweeping the season series Thursday evening by winning in four sets.

The Rams won by scores of 25-12, 20-25, 25-15 and 25-19. No individual stats were available to the Post Independent at press time.

Roaring Fork (8-7, 4-7 3A WSL) hosts Olathe next Tuesday in Carbondale at 6:30 p.m.