PREP ROUNDUP: Glenwood wrestling goes 4-1 at Berthoud Tournament

Competing at the Berthoud wrestling tournament Saturday in Berthoud, the Glenwood Springs Demons' wrestling team – fresh off of a win over the Summit Tigers Friday night at home – went an impressive 4-1 on the day at the tournament, beating the likes of Skyview and Berthoud at the tournament.

Despite going 4-1 on the day, the tournament started off slow for the Demons as Glenwood dropped a 39-30 decision to Sheridan. In matches wrestled, Glenwood went 0-7, but the Demons were able to keep it close with forfeit wins. Looking to bounce back from the loss to Sheridan, Glenwood rolled to a 51-30 win over Niwot as Antonio Ordonez started off the match strong for Glenwood with a fall win at 1:07 in the 195-pound match. In the 120-pound match, Glenwood's Max Burrell picked up a fall win over Johnny Ramirez at the 1:32 mark, while Joshua Sanchez pinned Niwot's David Koon at the 2:56 mark in the 145-pound match.

Glenwood's Juan Felan (152) picked up a 16-9 decision win over Keith Hemmenway, while Amos Wilson (170) closed off the match in fashion for Glenwood with a fall win at the 3:09 mark over Nathan Hemmenway.

Building off of the win over Niwot, Glenwood continued to roll at the Berthoud tournament, knocking off Golden, 57-23, in the third match of the day.

Wilson stayed hot in the tournament at 170, pinning Golden's Diego DelReal in just 47 seconds, while Isaias Hernandez picked up a fall win for the Demons in the 285-pound match in just 2:25. Burrell added to his win total in the 120-pound class with a fall win over Max Cross in just 57 seconds, while Chase Vigil (138) topped Ethan Hensley by decision, 12-5. Sanchez and Felan capped off the match with fall wins, pushing Glenwood to 2-1 on the day.

In the fourth match of the day, Glenwood squared off with host Berthoud and picked up a big 33-28 win.

JoJohn Ritter recorded Glenwood's first win of the match in the 132-pound match, pinning Berthoud's Colton Williams in just 30 seconds, leading to a sudden-victory win for Felan in the 152-pound match, 4-2. Trailing late in the match after three straight weight class losses, Ordonez turned the tide for the Demons with a fall win in the 220-pound match over Peter Bullet before Hernandez gave Glenwood the win with a forfeit victory in the 285-pound class, setting up a final showdown with Skyview.

Against Skyview in the final match of the day, Glenwood squeeked out another narrow win, this time 42-39 to finish off the day at 4-1.

In the match against Skyview, Burrell pinned Aidan Sabo in the 120-pound match in just 45 seconds before Ritter pinned Eric Saenz in just 51 seconds in the 132-pound match. Felan then pinned Creighton Trembly at 3:21 of the 152-pound match, leading to a fall win by Wilson in the 170-pound match in just 50 seconds. Ordonez closed out the match strong for the Demons with a fall win at 195 pounds over Isaac Hesse in just 1:51.

RUMBLE IN THE ROCKIES

Competing at the Rumble in the Rockies Saturday at Rifle High School, the Grand Valley Cardinals, Coal Ridge Titans and Rifle Bears' wrestling team all had successful days.

Grand Valley went 2-3 on the day, losing to Delta (53-27), Rifle (33-30) and Basalt (42-28), while beating Summit (54-12) and Grand Junction (33-24).

Rifle went 3-2 on the day, topping Grand Valley (33-30), Summit (46-18) and Basalt (54-24), but dropping two matches to Delta (42-36 and 66-6).

In the Rifle-Grand Valley match, Cardinal freshman Caleb Fink defeated Rifle's Justin Henderson to start the match in the 106-pound match, pinning Henderson in just 1:44. AJ Serna of Grand Valley kept the ball rolling for the Cardinals against the Bears, pinning Rifle's Bryan Soto in just 1:48 in the 120-pound match, but Rifle's Cauy Smith got Rifle on track with a fall win over Hector Dela Cruz in the 126-pound match with a fall win in just 49 seconds.

Rifle's Talon Cordova picked up a thrilling 11-8 decision win over Grand Valley's Isaiah Tigert in the 132-pound match before teammate Colt Rohrig pinned Grand Valley's Jonathan Pena in the 138-pound match in the second period. Grand Valley's Jeremy Stagg got the Cardinals back on track with a fall win in the 145-pound match over Rifle's Dillon Tiffany in just 39 seconds before Rifle's Brian De La Rosa continued his great season with a fall win in the 152-pound match.

Following a double forfeit in the 160-pound weight class, Grand Valley's Levi Nolan pinned Rifle's Lawrence Beaudry in just 25 seconds in the 170-poun match, which would be the last actual match of the night. Pedro Guardado and Jared Henderson picked up forfeit wins at 180 and 195 pounds before a double forfeit at 220. Grand Valley's Bo Berger claimed a forfeit win in the 285-pound match to close out the 33-30 win for Rifle.

Official stats and results for Coal Ridge was unavailable at the time of press.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CEDAREDGE 51, COAL RIDGE 42

On the road for a 3A Western Slope League game against the Cedaredge Bruins, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team dropped a tough 51-42 decision to the Bruins.

Despite getting 14 points from freshman center Taylor Wiescamp and 11 points from sophomore forward Lyanna Navarez, the Titans weren't able to get closer than seven points in the fourth quarter against the veteran Bruins.

Trailing 34-19 at the half after scoring just five second-quarter points, the Titans were able to battle back but just didn't have enough in the tank to come all the way back against the Bruins.

Along with Wiescamp and Navarez, junior Alyssa Wenzel added 5 points for the Titans.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS 47, SUMMIT 33

Taking on the Summit Tigers Saturday afternoon on the road, the Glenwood Springs Demons' girls basketball team rolled to a 14-point win over a 4A Western Slope opponent just two days after dropping a tough game to Fruita Monument at home in non-conference action.

Against the Tigers, standout senior guard Maddie Bolitho had a big game for Glenwood, pouring in 14 points on the day while adding 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Senior forward Saylor Warren added 9 points for the Demons, while sophomore forward Qwynn Massie added 7 points for Glenwood. Warren chipped in with 7 rebounds and 2 steals, while Massie ripped down 5 rebounds.

Glenwood (9-7, 4-2 4A WSL) will host the Palisade Bulldogs Thursday evening in a 4A WSL matchup.

BOYS BASKETBALL

COAL RIDGE 66, CEDAREDGE 56

After building a 16-point fourth quarter lead, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball team held on for a big 3A Western Slope League win on the road over the Cedaredge Bruins.

Thanks to a game-high 24 points from senior guard Brandon Herrera, and some dominant inside play from juniors Kevin DiMarco and Connor Detlefsen, the Titans were able to get good looks on the day.

Along with Herrera's 24 points, junior guard Payton White continues to play well for the Titans, pouring in 14 points. DiMarco added 10 points, while Detlefsen 9 points in the paint.

The Titans (8-2, 1-0 3A WSL) will travel to Roaring Fork Tuesday evening for a huge 3A WSL clash in Carbondale.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS 86, SUMMIT 81

A team-high 23 points from senior guard AJ Crowley and 21 points from junior guard Angel Garcia helped the Glenwood Springs Demons' boys basketball team defeat the Summit Tigers on the road Saturday afternoon, 86-81, to remain perfect in 4A Western Slope League play.

Garcia scored 13 points in the first quarter, while Crowley scored 14 of his 23 points in the second quarter as the Demons scored 24 points in the quarter, taking a 46-35 lead at the half.

As Crowley and Garcia heated up, so too did junior guard Chano Gonzalez, who poured in 16 points in the game.

In the win, Glenwood hit 13 threes as a team.

The Demons (13-3, 6-0 4A WSL) will host the Palisade Bulldogs Thursday evening.