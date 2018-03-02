PREP ROUNDUP: GV boys advance to regional championship with OT win; GV girls, RF boys and girls drop playoff games

On the road Friday evening for a regional playoff matchup with the No. 18 Colorado Springs Christian Lions at Alamosa, the No. 15 Grand Valley Cardinals' boys basketball team pulled out a 55-44 win in overtime, setting up a regional championship game matchup with the No. 2 Alamosa Maroons this afternoon.

Against the Lions, Grand Valley drew even at 12-12 after one quarter of play, but entered the half trailing 27-24, despite getting six first-half points each from Wade Weiss and Indra Griggs.

Coming out of the half, Grand Valley outscored Colorado Springs Christian 14-11 in the third quarter as senior point guard Kade Hurst scored six points in the quarter, going 4 for 6 from the free throw line, while seniors Laytham Magana and Jeff Holbrook hit 3-pointers to pull the two teams even at 38-38 entering the fourth quarter of play.

In the final quarter of regulation, Hurst scored four points and Griggs hit a tough shot, but the Cardinals couldn't shake free of the Lions in regulation as the two teams headed to overtime tied at 44-44.

Grand Valley busted loose in overtime as Griggs poured in five points in the extra session, including 3 for 4 from the free throw line, while Holbrook and senior Garett Magee added four and two points each in the extra session, leading the Cardinals to the 55-44 win.

In the win, Hurst led the way with 14 points, while Griggs added 13 for Grand Valley. Magee and Holbrook chipped in with 9 and 8 points, respectively, while Kolby Walker led the Lions with 18 points.

Grand Valley will take on Alamosa this afternoon at 1 p.m. The Maroons downed the Cedaredge Bruins, 61-20, Friday night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ST. MARY'S 62, ROARING FORK 26

Taking on the No. 3 St. Mary's Pirates on Friday night in the 3A regional tournament, the No. 30 Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team put up a good fight against the Pirates, who were ranked No. 1 in the state all season long, but ultimately dropped a 62-26 decision, ending a great season for the Rams.

Roaring Fork fell behind 22-9 after one quarter of play as St. Mary's senior Makenna Bodette poured in 12 first-quarter points for the Pirates, while junior Logan Erickson hit a 3-pointer in the opening quarter for the Rams.

Trailing 41-13 at the half, Roaring Fork refused to give up, keeping the second half close in scoring (21-13), but the first-half deficit was too much to overcome for the Rams on the night.

In the loss, Erickson, junior Kendall Bernot and sophomore Emily Broadhurst led the Rams with 5 points each. Junior Gabby Santana and sophomore Isabella Hernandez added 4 points each for the Rams.

3A Roundup

Aside from the Grand Valley boys and the Roaring Fork girls, the Roaring Fork boys and the Grand Valley girls dropped their regional playoff matchups. The No. 13 Roaring Fork boys fell to No. 20 Colorado Academy, 48-44, at Platte Valley, while the No. 15 Grand Valley girls lost to No. 18 University, 54-39, at Pagosa Springs.

Individual stats weren't available at the time of press for either the Roaring Fork boys, or the Grand Valley girls.