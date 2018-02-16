PREP ROUNDUP: GV’s AJ Serna to wrestle for 3A 120-pound state title; Roaring Fork hoops splits with Cedaredge

For the second straight year, Grand Valley's AJ Serna will wrestle for the 3A 120-pound championship at the CHSAA state tournament at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Serna rolled to a 7-1 decision win over Brush's Colin Cole in the first round, before then picking up a 3-0 decision win over Skyview's Nabil Kargar. Serna then pinned Sheridan's Presiliano Maez at the 7:00 mark of the semifinals match. With the win, Serna will square off with Lamar's Ethan Andrade for the 120-pound state championship today at the Pepsi Center.

Along with Serna, Grand Valley's Michael Kelly won his first-round match against Brush's Chase Barnett, pinning him in just 1:08. But in the second round, Kelly was pinned by Moffat County's Elias Peroulis, pushing the Cardinal senior to the consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket, Kelly lost by fall at the 5:00 mark to LaJunta's Wyatt Buhr, ending his season.

Coal Ridge senior Jacx Power reached the semifinals of the 195-pound 3A bracket after pinning LaJunta freshman Mitchell Peabody in just 1:06 to open up the tournament. Power then matched up with Eagle Valley sophomore Cody Ponce in the second round, where the terrific Titan pinned the Devil in just 27 seconds, setting up a semifinals matchup with Sheridan's Faustin Lopez. Taking on Lopez, Power dropped a 7-5 decision, pushing him into the consolation bracket to compete for third place in the weight class.

Power's teammate, senior Braxton Hauser, dropped a first-round match to Eaton's Armondo Munoz by major decision (8-0) in the 113-pound 3A match. Hauser then squared off with The Classical Academy's Aidan Johnston, where Hauser's season — and Titan career — came to a heartbreaking end in a 7-5 sudden-victory loss.

Glenwood junior Amos Wilson, the younger brother of star wrestler Myles (now at the University of Iowa), started off the state tournament in the 170-pound weight class of 4A with a 13-6 decision win over Sand Creek's Uziel Rivera, but the junior fell by pin at the 2:37 mark to Windsor's Isaiash Salazar in the second round, pushing Wilson to the consolation bracket, where he'll take on Grand Junction Central's Tanner Hickey.

Basalt's Thomas Wirth dropped his first match of the tournament against Sheridan's Lopez, but Wirth bounced back in the consolation side of the bracket by picking up a 10-6 decision win over Moffat County's Jefferson Piatt. Wirth now awaits a matchup with The Classical Academy's Daniel Borchert. Wirth's teammate, Oswaldo Morales, picked up a first-round 3-1 tiebreaker win over Mullen's Dante Silva to advance to the second round of the 3A 285-pound bracket. In the second round, Morales picked up a 6-2 decision win over LaJunta's Nick Martinez, setting up a matchup in the semifinals with Alamosa's Preston Duran. Duran ended Morales' state championship bid quickly, pinning the powerful Basalt wrestler in just 23 seconds.

William Rivera of Basalt won his first-round match by fall in 3:31 over Eagle Valley's Rowan Sokup in the 3A 220-pound bracket, but the Longhorn senior was pinned by Salida's Eli Smith in 2:32 of the second round, pushing Rivera to the consolation bracket, where matched up with Pagosa Springs's Nolan Stretton. Rivera dropped a 12-5 decision to Stretton, ending his season.

For Rifle, sophomore Cauy Smith's bid for a state championship in the 3A 126-pound bracket got off to a rough start Friday as the sophomore dropped a tough 3-0 decision to Brush's Caleb Cox in the first round. But Smith battled back in the consolation bracket, topping Moffat County's Isiaih Huber, 11-5, before then topping Sheridan's Alexxander Vigil, 7-6, keeping his bid alive for third in the state.

Along with Smith, Rifle sophomore Conrad Demann dropped his first match of the tournament in the 3A 132-pound bracket, falling to Conifer's Zander Condit by fall at the 1:38 mark. However, Demann's day came to an end in the first match of the consolation bracket as the sophomore dropped a 14-7 decision to Sterling's Isaac De Leon.

Rifle senior Colt Rohrig advanced to the semifinals of the 3A 138-pound bracket, where he dropped a 3-1 decision to Berthoud's Austyn Binkly. Prior to the semifinals match, Rohrig started the tournament off with an 11-1 major decision win over Colorado Springs Christian's Jake Hamilton. Building off of the first-round win, Rohrig then pinned Weld Central's Rieley Roskop in 3:09 of the second round match.

Fellow Rifle senior Brian De La Rosa remains in contention for third place in the 3A 152-pound bracket. De La Rosa, who was one of the top wrestlers in the valley all season long, dropped a 1-0 decision to Brush's Wyatt Pfau in the first round, but De La Rosa bounced back quickly in the consolation bracket, pummeling Eagle Valley's Noah Baldwin for a 13-2 major-decision win. De La Rosa now awaits a matchup with Mullen's Dimitris Flores.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CEDAREDGE 30, ROARING FORK 27

On the road Friday night for a 3A Western Slope League tilt against the Cedaredge Bruins, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team struggled to match their season output offensively, scoring just 27 points in a 30-27 loss.

The Rams scored in single digits in three of the four quarters against the Bruins, as junior forward Kendall Bernot led the way with 9 points in the loss.

Bernot hit four field goals and went 1 for 3 from the free throw line to accumulate her 9 points, while sophomores Caroline Wisroth and Emily Broadhurst scored 6 points each.

Roaring Fork (10-8, 3-5 3A WSL) will host Aspen this afternoon for the regular season finale at 2:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROARING FORK 56, CEDAREDGE 34

Standout senior forward Justin Thompson poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team to a 56-34 win Friday night on the road in a 3A Western Slope League matchup against the Cedaredge Bruins.

Thompson scored 6 points in the first quarter, 7 points in the third quarter and 8 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rams pick up the 22-point win over the Bruins.

Along with Thompson, junior forward Joe Salinas scored 14 points for the Rams, hitting three 3-pointers in the win, while junior guard Ronald Clemente added 5 points for Roaring Fork.

The Rams (16-2, 7-1 3A WSL) will host Aspen this evening for the regular season finale at 4 p.m.