PREP ROUNDUP: Harbour, Peterson score two goals each, lead Glenwood past Summit; Rifle baseball tops Moffat County, 9-3

Glenwood senior forward Emma Harbour had yet to get on the score sheet through the first four games of the 2018 season for the Demons girls soccer team. But all that changed on Thursday afternoon in Glenwood's 5-0 shutout road win over the Summit Tigers, as Harbour found the back of the net twice, leading the Demons to their fourth win of the young season.

Harbour gave the Demons a 2-0 lead early in the second half by knocking home a corner kick from sophomore Summer McSwain at the 61:59 mark, before capping off the scoring with the Demons' fifth goal of the game at the 66:24 mark, drilling a shot from 30 yards out that beat the leaping Summit keeper, giving the senior her first two goals of the season, helping Glenwood overcome the Tigers on the road while missing four key starters due to injuries and other various issues.

As Harbour filled up the stats sheet, so too did McSwain, who scored the first goal of the game for the Demons at the 12:11 mark of the first half.

McSwain buried a pass from senior Eryn Peterson into the upper left corner of the net, staking Glenwood to an early lead on the road. Freshman Tate Lilly set up the scoring play, finding Peterson in the box, who then found McSwain for the goal. McSwain later found Harbour off of a corner kick, before setting up Peterson for her own goal, firing a line drive into the box that the talented senior forward one-timed home for a 3-0 Glenwood lead.

Nearly 10 minutes after Peterson made it 3-0, McSwain and Peterson hooked up again for the Demons' fourth goal. Junior Sarah Helm passed the ball wide left to McSwain, who found Peterson in the box on the left side of the net. Upon receiving the pass in the box, Peterson wasted no time tapping home her second goal of the game.

Junior goalkeeper Hanna Juul recorded the win in net for the Demons, as the back line of junior Leigh Anne Johnson, junior Julia Mulhall, senior Claudia Hirons and sophomore Celia Scruton helped turn the Tigers away throughout the game.

Recommended Stories For You

BASEBALL

Rifle 9, Moffat County 3

On the road Thursday afternoon for a nonleague game against the Moffat County Bulldogs in Craig, the Rifle Bears baseball team bounced back from a tough loss Wednesday night to Palisade by topping the Bulldogs, 9-3.

Senior Connor Gould had a day to remember for the Bears, ripping two two-run doubles in the first and seventh innings, adding a single and a walk to reach base four of the five times he came up to bat on the day. Along with Gould's four RBIs, Andres Vega drove in a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning, while junior Randy Starks added an RBI single in the second inning.

Derek Wagler, Eddie Medina and Starks scored two runs each on the day for the Bears, who improve to 5-5 on the season. Rifle will take on Steamboat Springs Saturday in a league doubleheader at Cooper Field in Rifle.