PREP ROUNDUP: Kotz’s strong pitching performance leads Titans to first win of the season

Hosting the Moffat County Bulldogs Tuesday afternoon in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys baseball team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-3 decision over the Bulldogs, thanks to five and one-third innings of strong pitching from junior starter Ryan Kotz.

Kotz allowed just two runs, one earned, on the day, striking out just two hitters on the day. The Bulldogs made a lot of contact, but Kotz gave up just three hits, while inducing five groundball outs to help the Titans pick up their first win of the day.

Relieving Kotz, sophomore Jared Lund picked up the save for the Titans,striking out two hitters in one and two-thirds innings of work.

Offensively,Lund drove in sophomore Jared Whitaker with a single in the first, while sophomore Sean Mooney drove in Lund with an RBI groundout, staking the Titans to a 2-0 lead quickly.

Senior Jake Whitaker and Kotz scored the other two runs for the Titans, while freshman Carson Miller recorded a single for the Titans.

Sitting at 1-6 on the season, Coal Ridge will travel to Meeker Wednesday for a game against the Cowboys.

BASEBALL

ROARING FORK 5, ASPEN 0

Looking to make up for a tough 9-2 loss at home to Aspen right before spring break, the Roaring Fork Rams' baseball team bounced back in a big way Tuesday on the road, riding the right arm of junior starting pitcher Ralph Good to an impressive 5-0 win.

Offensively, junior Layne Crisp led off the game with a triple for the Rams, before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Good, giving the Rams a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the game.

In the fifth, Good led off the inning with a single, before senior Drew Broadhurst worked a walk. Good scored on junior Dawson Kuhl's double, before sophomore Frankie Harrington drove in Kuhl with a single. Harrington later scored to give the Rams a 4-0 lead.

Crisp then scored in the sixth on an single by Broadhurst, after drawing a one-out walk, capping off the scoring on the day for the Rams.

Good picked up the complete-game shutout win by striking out four, and allowing just two hits.

Roaring Fork (4-5, 1-2 3A WSL) will take on the Rifle Bears Wednesday in Carbondale in a nonleague matchup at 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

COAL RIDGE 4, BASALT 4

Trailing 3-0 just 15 minutes into the game Tuesday on the road at Basalt, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls soccer team rallied to take a 4-3 lead, before eventually drawing even in another overtime game on the 2018 season, tying with Basalt, 4-4.

Freshman forward Libby Tharp had a strong game for the Titans, scoring three goals in the draw, while senior midfielder Sam Dunn added one goal on the day for the Titans.

Sitting at 1-4-2, the Titans will take on Rangely Thursday in a home game at 'The Pasture' in New Castle.