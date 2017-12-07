PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle boys, Roaring Fork boys pick up wins to open tournament play

A team-high 12 points from senior center Blake Swasey and 12 points from junior point guard JD Martinez led the Rifle Bears' boys basketball team to its first win of the season Thursday, on the road at the Green Mountain Tournament. Rifle defeated Denver West 49-40 to advance to the winners bracket under first-year head coach Kyle Daniell.

Swasey started the game hot for the Bears, scoring six points in the first quarter of play to spark the Rifle offense after struggling last weekend at the Brenda Patch Tournament. As Swasey got going in the paint, Martinez and junior forward Joel Lopez were able to provide additional scoring options for the Bears as Rifle raced out to a 27-19 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Denver West out-scored the Bears 15-11 in the third quarter, but a defensive shutdown in the fourth quarter was enough to lead Rifle to its first win of the season.

Lopez chipped in with 10 points, continuing his strong start to the season under Daniell, while sophomore Tanner Cotner added nine points for the Bears.

ROARING FORK 69, DSST COLLEGE VIEW 31

Traveling to Weld Central Thursday night for the start of the three-day tournament in Keenesburg, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team got off to a fast start, defeating DSST College View Wolves, 69-31, to advance to the winners bracket of the tournament under veteran head coach Larry Williams.

Standout senior forward Justin Thompson poured in 18 points in the blowout win, while junior forward Joe Salinas added 13 points for the Rams, who scored an impressive 28 first-quarter points, hitting just three three-pointers in the first eight minutes.

With the win, Roaring Fork will match up with Liberty Common Friday night at 7 p.m. The Rams sit at 2-1 on the young season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROARING FORK 43, STARGATE 13

Taking on the Stargate School Eagles Thursday evening in the first round of the Weld Central Tournament in Kennesburg, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team rolled to a 30-point win, clamping down defensively to hold the Eagles to just 13 points.

Sophomore guard Emily Broadhurst led the way for the Rams offensively, pouring a game-high 12 points, while junior center Gabby Santana added eight points in the win. Junior forward Kendall Bernot chipped in eight points of her own, while junior guard Logan Erickson added seven points on the night, hitting one three-pointer in the win.

Roaring Fork (2-1) will take on Weld Central Friday evening at 5 p.m. in the second round of the tournament.

RIFLE 55, THOMPSON VALLEY 31

Following a crazy day of traveling that saw the team bus break down on Loveland Pass Thursday morning, the Rifle Bears' girls basketball team caught fire in the first quarter of the Green Mountain Tournament, hitting six three-pointers to roll to a 24-point win over the tournament-host Thompson Valley Eagles to remain perfect on the season.

Senior guard Katy Manupella hit three three-points in the first eight minutes, while senior point guard Elly Walters added two three-pointers of her own in the first quarter of play. Senior forward Karly Manupella splashed home one three-pointer as well in the first quarter, pacing the Bears to a 24-point first quarter.

In the win, Walters finished with a game-high 24 points, hitting four three-pointers, while Katy Manupella chipped in with 14 points on four three-pointers in the win. Karly Manupella added seven points, while sophomore forward Taylor Davis added five points in the blowout win.

Rifle (3-0) will match up with D'Evelyn Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. in the second round.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Competing at the Basalt Duals Thursday night, the Grand Valley Cardinals topped the Basalt Longhorns 40-39 in their duals, while Coal Ridge knocked off Basalt 43-42.

At the Delta Duals Thursday night, Rifle wrestling scored a 41-39 win over the host Panthers. No other local scores were available at press time.