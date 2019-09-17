PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle softball claims 4th straight 4A WSL championship; Coal Ridge volleyball tops Roaring Fork in 4 sets

For the fourth straight year, Rifle softball reigns supreme in the 4A Western Slope League.

Hosting the Palisade Bulldogs Tuesday night at Taughenbaugh Field in Rifle, the Bears cruised to a 15-5 win over the Bulldogs, clinching yet another league championship under veteran head coach Troy Phillips.

“I couldn’t ask to coach a better group of girls,” Phillips said after the win. “They exemplify what a team truly is in every way. Everyone pulls for everyone else and cares about each other. Our hitters have hit all the way through the lineup and our pitchers have thrown strikes all season. Our seniors are great leaders by example and really care for the younger players.”

Against the Bulldogs, senior Zoey Loya went 3-for-4 at the plate, drive in two runs, while sophomore Emma Poole added two doubles, two runs batted in, and a run scored in the win.

Freshman Alexa O’Donnell recorded two hits and drove in two runs, while senior Delaney Phillips chipped in with two hits, three runs scored and three stolen bases.

Junior Abigail Bonuales recorded two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in to help the Rifle attack, while freshman Hailey Worton chipped in with two singles, a double, four runs batted in, and two runs scored.

Sophomore Kaylie Stark added two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base. Junior Raelynn Hampton added two singles and a run scored.

On the mound, senior Hannah Bodrogi pitched a complete game, picking up the win. Bodrogi allowed just four hits and two walks, with just one run scoring as an earned run. At the plate in the win, Bodrogi reached on an error, recorded a sacrifice fly, walked and drove in two runs.

Rifle (9-2, 3-0 in 4A WSL) hosts Meeker Thursday at 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Coal Ridge 3, Roaring Fork 1

On the road Tuesday night for a 3A Western Slope League tilt with the Roaring Fork Rams, the Coal Ridge Titans volleyball team picked up an important league win, topping the Rams in four sets by scores of 22-25, 25-8, 25-23 and 25-12.

It took the Titans a bit to get going on the night, dropping the first set, but once Coal Ridge was warmed up, the Titans rolled.

“Roaring Fork played tough and competitive,” Aimee Gerber, Coal Ridge’s head coach, said following the win. “It was a really good match, and it’s great to see the league getting stronger.”

Against the Rams, senior Taylor Roberts led the way defensively with 12 digs, while junior Brecken Guccini added seven digs, five kills and two aces in the win.

Junior Taylor Wiescamp added eight kills, five blocks and two aces for the Titans, while junior Phoebe Young chipped in with 10 assists, seven kills,and five aces to pace the Titans’ attack.

Senior Lyanna Nevarez contributed six digs and five kills, while junior Ari Cornejo added 12 assists and four kills.

Individual stats for Roaring Fork were not available at the time of press.

The win sees Coal Ridge improve to 6-2 (2-0 in 3A WSL) on the year. Roaring Fork falls to 2-5 (0-2 in 3A WSL) on the year.

Roaring Fork hosts Cedaredge Saturday in Carbondale, while Coal Ridge travels to Paonia Friday night.

BOYS GOLF

Competing at the Vail Mountain School Invitational Tuesday in Vail, Coal Ridge senior Austin Gerber recorded a third-place finish with a round of 78 (+7), finishing just one stroke back from a tie for first place with Battle Mountain’s Wyatt Horn and Summit’s Ryley Cibula.

Gerber’s strong day helped the Titans finish ninth out of 15 teams on the day.

Along with Gerber, Coal Ridge’s Lance Fullenwider tied for 28th with a round of 89 (+18), while Ryan Kotz shot a 97 (+26), finishing tied for 55th. Myles Galbraith shot a 99 (+28) to finish 65th.

Steamboat Springs won the team portion of the tournament with a team score of +44. Basalt placed third with a team score of +53.

For Rifle, Cannon Wall shot a round of 89 (+18) to pace the Bears, while Broc Caldwell shot a round of 93 (+22), and Joseph Goldstein shot a round of 105 (+34).

