PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle softball rolls over Palisade, wins 3rd straight league title; Coal Ridge soccer wins overtime thriller over Ridgway

On the road Saturday afternoon in Palisade, the Rifle Bears softball team rolled to a 15-0 win over the rival Bulldogs, locking up a third straight 4A Western Slope League championship under head coach Troy Phillips.

Against the Bulldogs, Kaitlyn Jackson pitched a complete game, recording 7 strikeouts and allowing no earned runs in the win. Jackson also had a 3-run double offensively.

Junior Delaney Phillips went 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored, 2 runs batted in, and 3 stolen bases. Senior Amanda Green also went 3-for-5 with 2 runs scored, and 1 run batted in. Senior Shaeley Arneson went 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored, 1 walk, and 1 run batted in. Senior Kaitlyn Harris finished 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Sophomore Abigail Bonuales went 2-for-3 with 1 walk, and junior Zoey Loya finished 1-for-4, reaching base on 2 errors and driving in 1 run.

Rifle (7-5, 3-0) takes on Eagle Valley Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal Ridge 4, Ridgway 3, OT

Recommended Stories For You

Hosting the Ridgway Demons Saturday afternoon at 'The Pasture' in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team battled back to pick up a thrilling 4-3 win in overtime.

Junior Ivan Gallardo scored 1 goal for the Titans, while senior Kade Frees added 1 goal as well. Senior Gustavo Archila scored 2 goals in the win, while Gallardo and Frees assisted.

Coal Ridge (4-2) travels to Mullen Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.

Roaring Fork 2, Aspen 1

Gustavo Amador scored 1 goal and assisted on another, helping the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team pick up a key 2-1 win over the visiting Aspen Skiers Saturday afternoon in Carbondale.

Amador scored the first goal of the game off of an assist from Israel Olmedo, before Amador assisted on Aidan Sloan's goal, leading the Rams to the close win at home.

Roaring Fork (7-0-1) returns to action on Sept. 27 in a road game at Delta.

Steamboat Springs 4, Rifle 1

The Rifle Bears boys soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Steamboat Springs Sailors Saturday morning at Rifle High School.

Esteban Espino scored the loan goal of the game for the Bears.

Rifle (2-3, 1-2) travels to Glenwood Springs Tuesday for a rivalry match up with the Demons at 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Steamboat Springs 3, Glenwood Springs 1

On the road Saturday afternoon for a league matchup with the Steamboat Springs Sailors, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match to the Sailors.

In the loss, Baylee Johnson led the Demons with 13 kills, while Shanik Zambrano added 11 kills. Ashley Emery and Zambrano added 3 aces each for Glenwood, while Ally Rosenmerkel led the way with 22 digs.

Emily Nilsson dished out 25 assists for Glenwood.

The Demons (5-4, 1-2) travel to Eagle Valley Tuesday for a key league match up at 6:30 p.m.

Basalt 3, Rifle 2

Taking on the Basalt Longhorns Saturday afternoon in Basalt, the Rifle Bears girls volleyball team dropped a tough 3-2 match to the Longhorns by scores of 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, and 15-17.

In the loss, senior Maddie Wolf led the Bears with 12 kills, while Maddy Valencia led Rifle with 18 digs.

Kyla Gray and Mackenzie Elizardo added 14 digs each for Rifle, while Nikala Fitzsimmons dished out 20 assists for the Bears.

Rifle (1-9) hosts Battle Mountain Tuesday evening in Rifle.

Cedaredge 3, Roaring Fork 0

The Roaring Fork Rams girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Cedaredge Saturday afternoon at Cedaredge.

The Rams dropped the 3 sets by scores of 15-25, 18-25, and 12-25.

Roaring Fork (5-3) hosts the rival Basalt Longhorns Tuesday evening in Carbondale.