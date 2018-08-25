PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle softball sweeps Montrose; RF volleyball wins Sorocco tourney; Glenwood soccer downs Palisade, 10-1

Hosting the Montrose Indians Saturday morning in Rifle, the Bears' softball team rolled to a doubleheader sweep of the Indians, winning Game 1 10-3, before then winning Game 2, 12-2.

In Game 1, senior Kaitlyn Harris went 4-for-4 with three doubles for the Bears, scoring four runs, stealing three bases, driving in three runs in the seven-run win. Senior pitcher Kaitlyn Jackson picked up the complete-game win, recording 13 strikeouts. Jackson allowed no earned runs on the day. Offensively, Jackson doubled, recorded a sacrifice fly, and was hit by pitch.

Senior Amanda Green had a big game offensively too, going 2-for-4, with three runs. Green also added three stolen bases and 2 RBIs. Junior Zoey Loya capped off the Game 1 win by going 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Sophomore Abigail Bonuales finished the game 1-for-3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a stolen base.

In Game 2, senior Shaeley Arneson led the way offensively for the Bears, going 3-for-3 with four runs scored. Arneson drove in a run and stole two bases on the day.

On the mound for Game 2 once again, Jackson picked up a second complete-game win, pitching a one-hitter. Jackson didn't allow an earned run once again, and struck out seven hitters. Offensively, Jackson singled and tripled.

Green had a big game in the latter half of the doubleheader, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Loya went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBIs, and two stolen bases. Bonuales chipped in offensively, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs, two stolen bases, and reached base on a hit by pitch.

Senior Suzie Brixey finished 1-for-2 in the second game, reaching base on a hit by pitch.

The Bears (2-0) will play Eagle Valley Monday afternoon in Rifle to make up Thursday's rain out.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Roaring Fork Rams went on the road Saturday morning to open up the 2018 season at the Sorocco Tournament under first-year head coach Karen Crownhart. In the first competitive action under a new head coach, the Rams picked up the tournament win, defeating Telluride twice, and Sorocco once.

No individual stats or match scores were available at time of press.

Roaring Fork (3-0) will make its home debut Tuesday, Sept. 4 against Rifle at 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Glenwood 10, Palisade 1

On the road Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Palisade Bulldogs, the Glenwood Springs Demons' boy's soccer team rolled to a 10-1 win, thanks to four goals from junior German Alvarado, and two goals each from senior Leo Mireles and junior Brayan Estrada.

Alvarado scored two goals in the first half and two goals in the second half, while Mireles and Estrada scored one goal in each half.

Eric Vargas, Cameron DeGraff, and Justin Garces added one goal each in the win as the Demons improve to 1-1 on the season.

Glenwood hosts Steamboat Springs Thursday, Sept. 30 in a big rivalry matchup at 6 p.m.