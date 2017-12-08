PREP ROUNDUP: Rifle wrestling comes up short against Paonia; Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork boys pick up big wins

Taking on the Paonia Eagles' wrestling team Friday night in Paonia, the Rifle Bears' wrestling team came up short in a tough match, dropping a 56-17 decision.

Against the Eagles, senior Brian De La Rosa topped Paonia's Jesse Burns by decision, 6-1, while Cauy Smith topped Paonia's Zeb Etter by decision, 5-2. Rifle's Conrad Demann recorded a technical-fall win over Paonia's Ethan White (15-0), while Gustavo Gonzalez was awarded a forfeit win for the Bears as Rifle saw just four wrestlers pick up wins in the match.

Overall, six of Paonia's seven wins on the night came by fall, with the other one coming by forfeit. Rifle will head to the Delta Duals Saturday morning for a day full of wrestling.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WELD CENTRAL 37, ROARING FORK 36

Despite getting a 12-point performance from junior guard Logan Erickson, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team dropped a tough 37-36 decision Friday night at the Weld Central Tournament in Keenesburg to the host Weld Central Rebels.

Erickson scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter, connecting on two 3-pointers, but her season-high performance wasn't enough for the young Rams to overcome the Rebels on the night.

Along with Erickson, junior forward Kendall Bernot poured in seven points, while sophomore guard Emily Broadhurst added six points.

Sitting at 2-2 on the season, the Rams will take on Prospect Ridge on Saturday afternoon on the final day of the Weld Central tournament.

PAONIA 26, COAL RIDGE 25

A tough shooting night did in the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team on the road against the Paonia Eagles as the Titans dropped a gut-wrenching 26-25 decision.

Against the Eagles, Coal Ridge scored just two first-quarter points before pouring in 11 points in the second quarter to claw their way back into the game. However, the second half saw the Titans score just 12 total points, allowing the Eagles to hang on for the one-point win.

For Coal Ridge, junior guard Alyssa Wenzel led the way with six points, while senior guard Santana Martinez added five points. Junior guard Sam Dunn added four points for the Titans in the loss.

Sitting at 0-2 on the season, the Titans will travel to Rifle on Tuesday evening for a matchup with the Bears inside Jack Smith Gymnasium.

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTAURUS 47, RIFLE 20

A tough full-court press from Centaurus flustered the young Rifle Bears' boys basketball team Friday night, resulting in a frustrating 47-20 loss on Day 2 of the Green Mountain Tournament for the Bears.

Against the Warriors on Friday night, the Bears never cracked double-digits in a quarter, scoring 5, 6, 4 and 5 points in each frame, making for a down night for an offense with enough talent to work with.

Senior center Evan Gray led the way for Rifle with six points, while junior forward Christian Trevizo added four points in the loss. Senior center Blake Swasey hit the only 3-pointer of the game for Rifle.

ROARING FORK 53 NORTHGLENN 42

Taking on the 5A Northglenn Norsemen on Friday night in the second round of the Weld Central Tournament in Keenesburg, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team stayed hot to start the year, picking up a huge 53-42 win over the 5A program.

Senior forward Justin Thompson poured in a team-high 20 points in the big win for the Rams, while junior forward Joe Salinas and junior guard Oscar Miranda added 10 and eight points, respectively, to pace the powerful Roaring Fork attack.

The Rams raced out to a 34-18 halftime lead before slowing down offensively in the second half, but the first-half margin was large enough for the Rams to have breathing room down the stretch in the second half.

Sitting at 3-1 on the season, Roaring Fork will take on the host Weld Central Rebels at 7 p.m. tonight in the tournament's championship game.

COAL RIDGE 64, PAONIA 55

On the road Friday evening for a matchup with the Paonia Eagles, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball team picked up a tough 64-55 win over the Eagles behind a balanced offensive attack to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Senior point guard Brandon Herrera poured in a game-high 21 points for the Titans, while senior guard Jan Hernandez and junior forward Kevin DiMarco added 14 points for Coal Ridge.

Tied at 26-all at the half, the Titans had to scrap for the win, using a comeback in the third quarter to pull away in the second half for the win.

Sitting at 2-0 on the season, the Titans await a road matchup with the Rifle Bears at 7 p.m. Tuesday inside Jack Smith Gymnasium.