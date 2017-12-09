PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork boys cruise to Weld Central tourney title

Taking on the host Weld Central Rebels Saturday night in the Weld Central Tournament championship game, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team cruised to a 43-point win as junior forward Joe Salinas poured in 32 points, while senior forward Justin Thompson added 23 points in an 83-40 win.

Salinas scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, while Thompson scored 14 of his 22 points in the second half as the Rams poured it on the Rebels.

Along with Salinas and Thompson, junior Oscar Miranda scored 6 points, while senior forward Irving Anchondo added 5 points in the win.

Roaring Fork (4-1) will travel to Aspen Tuesday night for the 3A Western Slope League opener against the Skiers at 7 p.m.

RIFLE WRESTLING

Competing at the Delta Duals Saturday in Delta, the Rifle Bears' wrestling team saw three wrestlers place in the top three of their respective weight classes, while senior Brian De La Rosa won the 160-pound weight class for the Bears, wrapping up a successful day on the mats.

De La Rosa received a bye in the championship round before knocking off Paonia's Jesse Burns in the quarterfinals by major decision, 13-1. In the semifinals, De La Rosa defeated John Mall's Nick Griego by technical fall, setting up a first-place match with Cedaredge's Jered Hulteen. In the championship match, De La Rosa won a close 3-2 decision, claiming first place in the 160-pound weight class.

Along with De La Rosa, Cauy Smith placed third in the 126-pound weight class for the Bears, while Conrad Demann placed third in the 132-pound weight class.

Smith started off the championship round by pinning Coal Ridge's Lane Plummer in just 16 seconds before then knocking off Stevie Fuentes of Montezuma Cortez (3-0 decision). But in the semifinals, Smith lost to Cedaredge's Sean Dale by fall at the 1:23 mark of the first period before then bouncing in the consolation semifinals with an 8-2 decision over Paonia's Zeb Etter.

In the third-place match, Smith rolled to a major decision win (15-5) over Grand Valley's JT Latham.

Demann started off the championship round with a fall win over John Mall's AJ Sandoval before then defeating Hotchkiss's Traycer Hall by decision (4-3). Demann was tripped up in the semifinals by Buena Vista's Anthony Quintana, but the Rifle product bounced back with a fall win over Basalt's Henry Vargas and a major decision over Nucla's Tad Sickels (13-2) to claim third place in the 132-pound weight class.

GRAND VALLEY WRESTLING

AJ Serna and Jonathan Pena turned in strong days for the Grand Valley Cardinals' wrestling program, claiming second- and third-place in their respective weight classes during a Saturday filled with wrestling at the Delta Duals.

Serna rolled into the championship match of the 120-pound weight class, picking up a fall win over John Mall's Ricardo Bobian just 28 seconds into the match before then cruising to a major decision win over Hotchkiss's JD Miller (16-4). In the semifinals, Serna recorded a 10-7 win by decision oer Buena Vista's Owen Berry, but in the championship match, Serna dropped a 3-1 decision in sudden victory to Hotchkiss's Sergio Campos.

Pena, wrestling in the 145-pound weight class, picked up a win by fall at the 3:34 mark in the opening round against Rifle's Justin Hamrick before adding a major decision win (14-6) over Delta's Brendon Starr in the quarterfinals. Pena then lost by fall at the 5:48 mark in the semifinals to Cedaredge's David Schipmann, but the junior bounced back in the consolation bracket, picking up an 11-4 decision over Buena Vista's Micah Hertrich to set up the third-place match against Montezuma-Cortez's Matthew Broughton.

In the third-place match, Pena recorded an 8-6- decision win to clinch third in his weight class at the Delta Duals.

COAL RIDGE WRESTLING

Senior standout Jacx Power continues to put up impressive results on the mat this winter for the Coal Ridge Titans' wrestling program. At the Delta Duals Saturday, Power romped to a first-place finish in the 195-pound weight class, picking up all three wins by fall on the day.

Power pinned Cedaredge's Toby Waddell at the 2:33 mark before then pinning Buena Vista's Patrick Zunich at the 2:44 mark to earn a spot in the championship match. Power then pined Hotchkiss's Devin Curtis just 1:15 in to win the match, claiming first in the 195-pound weight class.

Along with Power, teammate Kolby Lord placed third in the 160-pound weight class at the duals. Lord pinned Buena Vista's Jim Gabriel 1:07 into the first-round match before then pinning Meeker's Jacob Shelton 1:54 into the quarterfinal match. In the semifinals, Lord was dispatched in just 33 seconds by Cedaredge's Jered Hulteen, but Lord bounced back with a fall win over Paonia's Jesse Burns and a 5-0 decision win over Shelton to place third in the weight class.

GLENWOOD WRESTLING

On the road Saturday morning in Grand Junction for the Tiger Duals, Glenwood wrestling went 2-3 on the day, topping Palisade (34-30) and Grand Junction JV (48-24), but falling to 5A Grand Junction (56-21), Northglenn (56-18) and Arvada West (49-12).

"Overall, I thought our wrestlers battled out there," Glenwood assistant coach Miles Cook said. "Some of them were a bit over-matched. Our seniors did a good job for us."

Senior Juan Felan (152) went 4-1 on the day, while Antonio Ordonez (195) went 3-2 for the Demons. Isaias Hernandez (285), seeing his first action of the year, went 0-2 on the day but wrestled tough for the Demons. Juniors Mathew Flores (132) and Josh Sanchez (145) both went 3-2 for Glenwood, while sophomores Max Burrell (120, 4-1), Erik Krauth (126, 2-3), Chase Vigil (138, 1-4), Edvan Araiza (160, 3-2), Amos Wilson (170 (1-1) and Vincent Villegas (182, 1-4) provided solid performances for Glenwood at the Tiger Duals.

We are pretty young this year, but our young guys have heart and they go out there and battle," Cook said. "They are gaining a lot of experience as the season goes on and while they will take some lumps along the way it will all pay off as we head into regionals. Max Burrell looked really good today, with a lot of energy out there, and he was doing a very nice job of chain wrestling – one move leading to another, which helps explain his success. Juan Felan also wrestled with a lot of heart, and he's really starting to step into a leadership role on the team."

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROARING FORK 43, PROSPECT RIDGE 38

On the final day of the Weld Central Tournament in Keenesburg Saturday, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team finished up strong with a 43-38 win over Prospect Ridge.

Junior center Gabby Santana had a monster game, pouring in 18 points in the win, while senior guard Megan Nieslanik and sophomore forward Caroline Wisroth added 9 points each for the balanced Roaring Fork attack.

Sitting at 3-2 on the season, Roaring Fork will travel to Aspen Dec. 12 for its 3A Western Slope League opener against the Skiers.

RIFLE 54, FAR NORTHEAST 39

In the third-place game of the Green Mountain Tournament Saturday at Thompson Valley, the Rifle Bears' girls basketball team rolled to a 54-39 win over Far Northeast, improving to 4-1 on the season.

Against the Warriors, senior point guard Elly Walters led the way with 17 points, including 11-for-15 from the free throw line. Senior guards Karly and Katy Manupella added 11 points each for Rifle, while junior forward Masi Smith added 12 points.

Rifle will host Coal Ridge (0-2) Tuesday night for a non-conference matchup inside Jack Smith Gymnasium.