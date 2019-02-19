PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork boys defeat Moffat County, advance to district semis; Grand Valley girls top Roaring Fork behind Medina’s trio of 3-pointers

Hosting a 3A district tournament quarterfinal matchup Tuesday in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams boys basketball team rolled to a 57-41 win over Moffat County to advance to the district semifinals at Grand Junction Central High School Friday.

Roaring Fork seniors Ronald Clemente and Aidan Sloan teamed up to take down the Bulldogs in the quarterfinal matchup, combining for 35 points on the night as Clemente scored 20 and Sloan added 15.

Clemente broke out in a big way, scoring 4 first-quarter points before connecting for 8 points in the second quarter, giving the Rams a 26-17 lead at the half. The senior guard helped the Rams close the game strong, hitting 8-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter to lead the Rams to the win.

Sloan scored 6 points in the first, 4 points in the second, and 5 points in the third quarter to help pace the Roaring Fork attack.

Seniors Joe Salinas and Leo Loya added 8 and 6 points, respectively.

Torin Reed led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Roaring Fork (12-7) takes on the Gunnison Cowboys Friday at Grand Junction Central High School at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Coal Ridge 73, Grand Valley 57

On the road in Parachute Tuesday night for a quarterfinal and rivalry matchup, the Coal Ridge Titans boys basketball team exacted revenge on the rival Grand Valley Cardinals, picking up a 73-57 win after dropping a 56-49 decision in Parachute on Jan. 25.

In the win Tuesday, Coal Ridge senior Kevin DiMarco continued his stretch of dominance, pouring in a game-high 31 points for the Titans. DiMarco went 11-for-13 from the free throw line and hit seven 2-pointers and two 3-pointers in the win.

Along with DiMarco, senior Payton White added 12 points to help knock off the Cardinals, while senior Jesus Camunez added 10 points.

For Grand Valley, freshman guard Emilio Garcia and senior Wade Wiese led the way with 14 points each, hitting a combined six 3-pointers. Senior guard Angel Garcia added 11 points.

The Cardinals (12-9) now await Sunday's 3A state playoffs bracket release. Grand Valley has a chance to host regionals. The Titans (18-3) travel to Grand Junction Central High School to take on the Delta Panthers in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Valley 45, Roaring Fork 36

In the second straight matchup between the Grand Valley Cardinals and Roaring Fork Rams girls basketball teams, the Cardinals emerged victorious Tuesday in Parachute in the 3A district tournament quarterfinal matchup, 45-36.

Roaring Fork held Grand Valley standout senior Shaya Chenoweth to just 6 points, but junior Jordyn Pittman and senior Kirstin Medina came up big for the Cardinals. Pittman poured in 13 points, while Medina added 9 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

For Roaring Fork, senior Gaby Santana led the way with 11 points, while sophomore Maya Lindgren added 8 points, going 6-for-8 from the free throw line. The Rams (11-9) now await Sunday's state playoff bracket release, while the Cardinals (16-4) travel to Grand Junction Central High School Friday night for a semifinal matchup against the Delta Panthers.

Cedaredge 49, Coal Ridge 45

Trailing by one point late in the game, the Coal Ridge Titans girls basketball team gave up a late offensive rebound to the Cedaredge Bruins, allowing the host Bruins to squeak out a 49-45 win in the 3A district tournament quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.

The loss knocks the Titans (11-9) out of the district tournament and forces Coal Ridge to await Sunday's state playoff bracket release to see if its season will continue.

Against the Bruins, sophomore Taylor Wiescamp led the Titans with 17 points, while senior Kashley Morgan chipped in with a season-high 10 points. Senior guard Adrianna Vargas added 9 points, while junior Lyanna Nevarez added 5 points.

Makayla Kehmeier led the Bruins with 17 points.

