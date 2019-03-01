PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork boys defeat St. Mary’s, head to regional championship; Coal Ridge and Roaring Fork girls fall in first round

Making the trip to Lutheran High School Friday for a first-round matchup in the 3A regional tournament against the No. 16 St. Mary's Pirates, the No. 17 Roaring Fork Rams boys basketball team rolled to a 66-57 win, setting up a championship game matchup Saturday at 3 p.m. with the No. 1 Lutheran Lions.

Against the Pirates, the Rams got off to a fast start, scoring 15 points in the first quarter and 16 points in the second quarter, taking a 31-24 lead at the half. Coming out of the break, Roaring Fork stayed hot offensively, scoring 22 third-quarter points to put the Pirates away.

In the win, sophomore Graham Pietsch had a career night, pouring in a game-high 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers in the win. Senior Joe Salinas added 16 points for the Rams, while senior Leo Loya added 11 points. Seniors Aidan Sloan and Ronald Clemente chipped in with 10 points each as all five starters scored in double figures for the Rams.

For St. Mary's, freshman Sam Howery and senior Eddy Ferrara led the Pirates with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Roaring Fork takes on the top-seeded Lions at 3 p.m. Lutheran defeated No. 32 DSST: Green Valley Ranch 53-39 Friday night. Lutheran defeated Roaring Fork 74-54 on Dec. 1 on the final day of the Brenda Patch Tournament in Carbondale.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 10 Centauri 51, No. 23 Roaring Fork 37

On the road at No. 7 The Academy for Friday's first-round matchup against No. 10 Centauri in the 3A regional tournament, the No. 23 Roaring Fork Rams girls basketball team dropped a 51-37 decision without the services of senior Logan Erickson, ending a strong season for the Carbondale program.

Against the Falcons, Roaring Fork struggled to get going offensively, scoring just eight, nine, and eight points in the first three quarters before breaking out for 12 points in the final quarter of play. It was too little, too late for the Rams though as Centauri scored 16, 12, and 12 point in the first three quarters to pick up the 14-point win.

In the loss, sophomore Maya Lindgren had a breakout game for the Rams, scoring a game-high 13 points, showing a small glimpse into the future for the Rams. The sophomore scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half while trying to help the Rams rally.

Along with Lindgren, senior Gabriela Santana added 11 points, while senior Kendall Bernot added seven points. Junior Emily Broadhurst chipped in with 5 points.

For Centauri, senior Melissa Wilson led the way with a game-high 19 points.

Centauri plays The Academy Saturday in the regional championship.

No. 5 Eaton 48, No. 28 Coal Ridge 33

The No. 28 Coal Ridge Titans girls basketball team jumped out to an 11-9 first quarter lead, but then fell behind 20-18 at the half before running out of steam in Friday's 3A regional matchup at No. 5 Eaton.

The Reds, who lost just one game all season, pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 17-11 before then outscoring the Titans 11-5 in the fourth, ending a strong season for the Titans under veteran head coach Clyde Morgan.

"The girls really fought hard tonight," said Morgan following the loss. "This is probably the most complete game we played all year. In the fourth quarter I think the girls just started getting a little tired. Every one of them gave it all taht they had, and that's all I could ever ask for."

In the loss, senior Alyssa Wenzel led the Titans with 9 points, while seniors Kashley Morgan and Adrianna Vargas added 6 points each.

For Eaton, junior Addie Randel led the way with 13 points.

The Reds take on No. 21 University Saturday in the regional championship game at 1 p.m. after the Bulldogs upset the No. 12 Moffat County Bulldogs 50-41 Friday night.

