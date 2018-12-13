PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork girls knock off Palisade at the buzzer in OT; Glenwood boys fall by 5 to No. 2 team in the state

Coming off of a tournament championship last weekend at the Weld Central tournament, the Roaring Fork Rams girls basketball team stayed perfect on the season, taking down the Palisade Bulldogs 27-25 at the buzzer in overtime Thursday afternoon at the Black Canyon Classic in Montrose, moving to a perfect 6-0 on the season.

Senior center Gaby Santana hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer from the left block after a feed into the paint from junior Emily Broadhurst, hitting the shot as time expired for the 27-25 win.

Against Palisade, Santana led the Rams with 11 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime, while junior Caroline Wisroth added 7 points, giving the Rams a distinct advantage in the paint.

Senior Logan Erickson and Broadhurst combined for just 5 points against tough perimeter defense by the Bulldogs, but Santana and Wisroth led the way down low, keeping the Rams undefeated. Maya Lindgren added 4 points off the bench for Roaring Fork.

The Rams (6-0) take on host Montrose Friday at 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Longmont 49, Glenwood Springs 28

On the road Thursday evening for the opening game of the Longmont Tournament, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls basketball team dropped a 49-28 decision to the host Trojans.

Glenwood struggled in the second and third quarters, scoring 2 points in the second quarter and 5 points in the third quarter, allowing the Trojans to pull away for a 32-17 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

Against the Trojans, senior Logan Nieslanik led the shorthanded Demons with 10 points, while senior Emily Worline added 6 points. Senior Ashley Barragan added 5 points, while senior Ximena Gutierrez added 4 points.

The Demons fall to 3-4 on the season. Glenwood takes on Thomas Jefferson Friday at a time to be announced.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Longmont 54, Glenwood Springs 49

Taking on the No. 2 team in the state in 4A, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys basketball team came up just short in the end, dropping a 54-49 decision in which the Trojans shot 29 free throws to just 9 for the Demons.

"The kids played their hearts out today," said Fred Heisel, Glenwood Springs' head coach.

Against the Trojans, Glenwood forced a 27-27 tie at the half before heading into the fourth quarter trailing by one point at 35-34. The Demons cut it to 49-46 and 52-49 late, but Longmont took advantage of the free throw advantage down the stretch, hanging on for the 5-point win, avoiding the upset.

Glenwood senior Chano Gonzalez led the Demons with 14 points, while senior Angel Garcia added 11 points. Senior Erwin Rodriguez added 7 points off the bench, while senior Luke Gair added 6 points.

The Demons (3-4) take on Berthoud Friday at 5 p.m. at the Longmont Trojan Classic.

Montrose 47, Roaring Fork 43

Opening up the Black Canyon Classic Thursday evening in Montrose, the Roaring Fork Rams boys basketball team fell to the host Montrose Indians, 47-43.

Montrose used a 19-point fourth quarter to hold off the Rams on the night.

Against the Indians, senior Joe Salinas returned to the lineup for the Rams and led the way with 13 points, while fellow senior Ronald Clemente also returned to the lineup and added 11 points. Seniors Leo Loya and Aidan Sloan added 7 points each in the loss, while senior Oscar Miranda added 3 points.

Roaring Fork (1-4) takes on Palisade Friday at 5:30 p.m.