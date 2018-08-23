PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork shuts out Basalt 3-0 to open season; Grand Valley volleyball downs Rifle in Anvil Point Clash

Roaring Fork senior forward Aidan Sloan got the Rams' boys soccer team off to a fast start in the 2018 season, scoring two first-half goals Thursday night under the lights in Carbondale, leading the Rams to a 3-0 rivalry win over the visiting Basalt Longhorns in a non-conference matchup.

The Rams also received a goal in the second half from Gustavo Amador, pacing the Rams to an impressive shutout win to open the 2018 season.

"I'm just super excited about this team," said Nick Forbes, Roaring Fork's head coach. "This group came out dialed in, and they're a self-motivated group. If you have a really good team, it's easy to coach. They went out and executed tonight.

Roaring Fork has 13 seniors return from a group that reached the 3A quarterfinals last fall. That experience was on full display Thursday night as the Rams controlled the game throughout, leading to Sloan's header inside the left post off of a cross from Alvin Garcia with 11 minutes left in the first half, staking the Rams to a 1-0 lead.

Just over 10 minutes later, Sloan struck again, receiving a pass from Amador after a turnover on a goal kick by Basalt, slotting the ball inside the left post again for a 2-0 lead. Amador added the third goal in the second half as Roaring Fork cruised comfortably to the win.

"It's pretty evident that we have a deep team," Forbes said. "This is a group that's been playing together for four years, and they came in with a pretty serious attitude this year. I haven't had a group like this."

Basalt had just two chances in the first half, one off of a long-range shot that clanged off the post in first-half stoppage time, and another coming off of a misplay by Roaring Fork. Each time, the Rams were able to turn the Longhorns away.

"I thought Basalt played amazing," Forbes said. "They had a really smart game plan, playing long ball and getting back defensively. We had to break them down. The application of how they did it was pretty smart. Defensively, we're getting players back from injury and eligibility, so we're throwing the defense together a bit. Once we switched from a flat to a diamond, we figured things out."

The Rams will travel to Vail Tuesday, Aug. 28, for a league matchup with the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers at 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grand Valley 3, Rifle 0

In the inaugural Anvil Point Clash, the Grand Valley Cardinals emerged victorious over the visiting Rifle Bears Thursday evening in Parachute, sweeping the Bears in straight sets, 25-17, 25-20 and 25-12.

Grand Valley's junior varsity team also took the win, taking two of three sets, while the Rifle C team knocked off the Grand Valley C team, 2-1.

In varsity action, Grand Valley senior Shaya Chenoweth led the Cardinals with seven kills and three aces, while junior Jordyn Pittman was all over the court, recording two aces, one kill and 16 assists.

Senior Kurra Hitt recorded two blocks and four kills, while junior Loghan Teter added four kills and two aces. Junior Ryley Sackett chipped in with one block and one kill, while junior Kirsten Medina added one ace. Senior Allison Chartier capped off the night with two aces for the Cardinals.

No individual stats for Rifle were available at the time of press.

Grand Valley travels to Glenwood Springs Thursday, Aug. 30, for the start of the Demon Invitational, while Rifle hosts the Grand Junction Tigers Tuesday, Aug. 28, for the home opener.

BOYS GOLF

Competing at the Montrose Invite at Cobble Creek Golf Course Thursday morning, the Rifle Bears placed 10th out of 15 teams with a team score of 260, while the Coal Ridge Titans placed 12th with a team score of 274.

Montrose (207) won the tournament, while Steamboat Springs (231) and Fruita Monument (233) rounded out the top three teams.

Montrose's Micah Strangebye won the tournament with a 7-under round of 65, as teammate Jordan Jennings placed second with a 5-under round of 67. Grand Junction's Carson Kerr shot a 1-under round of 71 to place third.

For Rifle, Cannon Wall and Wolfgang Smith led the way with a rounds of 86, while Kaleb Pressler shot a round of 88. Broc Caldwell (108) and Jackson Davis (109) rounded out the day for the Bears.

Coal Ridge saw Sean Mooney shoot a round of 86 to lead the Titans, while Austin Gerber (93) and Lance Fullenwider (95) had strong days for the Titans. Ryan Kotz (96) and Myles Galbraith (104) capped off the day for Coal Ridge.