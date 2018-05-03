PREP ROUNDUP: Roaring Fork soccer upsets Middle Park, 2-0, keeping playoff hopes alive; Rams baseball falls to Meeker

On the road Thursday afternoon at Middle Park in Granby to take on the 13th-ranked Panthers in a nonleague game, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls soccer team picked up an impressive 2-0 upset win, keeping their 3A state playoff hopes alive.

Junior Angie Morales and freshman Letey Crownhart scored goals on the day, while Crownhart and freshman Izzy Knaus added assists on the afternoon.

"We finished our chances today, which allowed us to dictate the play in the final 60 minutes of the game," Roaring Fork Head Coach Nick Forbes said. "We had our most complete game of the season."

By knocking off the No. 13 Panthers, Roaring Fork kept their state playoff chances alive. Should the Rams knock off the rival Basalt Longhorns on Saturday afternoon, the Rams will have a chance at the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

BASEBALL

MEEKER 12, ROARING FORK 4

Recommended Stories For You

Playing at Rifle's Cooper Field Thursday night due to field conditions in Meeker, the Roaring Fork Rams' baseball team came apart in the fifth and sixth innings, leading to a 12-4 loss to the Meeker Cowboys in nonleague play.

Roaring Fork held a 4-2 lead heading into the fifth inning, but Meeker exploded for four runs in the fifth, and six runs in the sixth to cap off the 12-4 win.

For Roaring Fork, senior Drew Broadhurst hit an RBI double in the third inning, driving in junior Ralph Good, who singled in the third. Sophomore Eli Nickamin singled in the fifth, while Broadhurst added a single, and sophomore Frankie Harrington doubled in the sixth.

Sitting at 9-9 (3-5 3A Western Slope League) on the season, the Rams will take on the Gunnison Cowboys Saturday morning on the road in the season finale.