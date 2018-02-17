PREP ROUNDUP: Smith’s 17 points leads Bears over Indians; Coal Ridge’s Power places third in state at 195 pounds

Looking to bounce back from a tough loss Thursday at Glenwood, the Rifle Bears' girls basketball team squeezed out a tough 48-45 win in overtime Saturday afternoon inside Jack Smith Gymnasium in Rifle over the visiting Montrose Indians, recording its 21st win of the season.

Junior forward Masi Smith picked up where she left off in the fourth quarter on Thursday, leading the Bears in scoring on Saturday with 17 points, hitting one 3-pointer in the effort. Standout senior guard Elly Walters chipped in 16 points for the Bears, hitting one 3-pointer, as well, while senior guards Karly and Katy Manuppella added 6 and 4 points, respectively, for the Bears.

Montrose was led by Kennedie Minerich's 15 points.

Rifle (21-2, 11-1 4A WSL) awaits the release of the 4A state playoffs bracket, which will come out today.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRAND VALLEY 59, DELTA 41

Hosting the Delta Panthers on Saturday afternoon in Parachute for Senior Night and the final regular season game of the 3A Western Slope League season, the Grand Valley Cardinals' girls basketball team closed out the season in style with a big 59-41 win at home, led by junior guard Shaya Chenoweth's 25 points.

The Cardinals scored at least 12 points in each quarter, capped off by 20 points in the third quarter, leading to their 13th win of the season.

Along with Chenoweth, sophomore Lohgan Teter scored 15 points, while sophomore guard Jordyn Pittman added 12 points for Grand Valley.

As a team, the Cardinals hit two 3-pointers and went 16 for 26 from the free throw line in the win. Sara Geddes led the Panthers with 12 points.

Grand Valley (13-6, 7-2 3A WSL) awaits the first-round matchup of the 3A district tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DELTA 63, GRAND VALLEY 62

Celebrating the careers of seven seniors prior to Saturday's matchup against the Delta Panthers in the regular season finale, the Grand Valley Cardinals wanted to send those seniors out in style, but the Panthers held on for a 63-62 win in Parachute in the final 3A Western Slope League regular season game of the season before the start of the district tournament next week.

Senior Garett Magee saved his best game of the season for his final regular season home game, pouring in a game-high 23 points for the Cardinals, hitting five 3-pointers in the loss. Along with Magee, junior Indra Griggs scored 14 points, while senior Kade Hurst added 13 points.

Delta was led by Jaspar Carmichael's 20 points.

Grand Valley (16-3, 6-3 3A WSL) awaits the first-round matchup of the district tournament Tuesday night.

COAL RIDGE 77, GUNNISON 42

On the road Saturday afternoon for the 3A Western Slope League regular season finale against the Gunnison Cowboys, the 3A WSL champion Coal Ridge Titans rolled to a 77-42 win, racing out to a 29-1 lead after one quarter of play and never looking back.

Senior guard Brandon Herrera led the Titans with 16 points, scoring 13 of his 16 points in the second half, while junior center Kevin DiMarco and senior center Connor Detlefsen added 13 and 12 points for the Titans in the win.

As a team, Coal Ridge hit eight 3-pointers and converted 15 of 20 free throws in the win. Gunnison had three players in double figures, but just one other player with more than five points in the loss.

Coal Ridge (17-2, 9-0) tied the best regular season record in school history with the win and now awaits Tuesday's home games as the No. 1 seed in the start of the district tournament.

STATE WRESTLING

One day after dropping his semifinals matchup in the 3A 195-pound weight class, Coal Ridge senior Jacx Power battled back to place third in the state for the Titans.

Power picked up a 9-4 decision win over Salida's Holt Brashears in the consolation match, setting up the third-place match against Eaton's Jake Sandau. In the match, Power pinned Sandau in 2:37, wrapping up the third-place finish for the Titan senior.

Along with Power, Basalt's Oswaldo Morales and Rifle's Brian De La Rosa battled through the consolation brackets in the 220-pound and 152-pound brackets, respectively, in 3A. Morales picked up a 5-0 decision over Florence's Parker North-Wann, while De La Rosa pinned Holy Family's Hunter Branson in 4:33 to wrap up fifth place.

Rifle's Colt Rohrig closed out his wrestling career for the Bears with a fourth-place finish in the 3A 138-pound weight class, dropping a 7-5 decision to Brush's Oswaldo Nunez in the third-place match.