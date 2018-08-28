PREP ROUNDUP: Titans down Longhorns on the road; Rams shut out Gore Rangers in league play; Bears fall to Tigers in home opener

Hosting the Grand Junction Tigers Tuesday evening at Rifle High School, the Rifle Bears' volleyball team made its home debut under first-year head coach Caitlin Brady.

Coming off of a loss to Grand Valley in the inaguaral Anvil Point Clash last week, the Bears came out fast and hard against the Tigers, but ultimately slipped up in the end, dropping the match to the Tigers in straight sets by scores of 25-19, 25-13, and 25-13.

In the loss, Rifle's Rose Mastrud led the Bears with four kills, while senior Nikala Fitzsimmons added eight assists.

Rifle will travel to Rangely Friday afternoon for its first game in the Tigers' Volleyball Fall Classic, starting at 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Coal Ridge 4, Basalt 1

On the road Tuesday afternoon for its season opener against the Basalt Longhorns, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys soccer team came way with a big 4-1 win.

Ivan Gallardo scored two goals and added an assist for the Titans, while Johnathan Arroyo and Gustavo Archilla found the back of the net once each in the 4-1 win. Kade Frees and Hayden Reeder chipped in with assists on the afternoon, helping the Titans pull way for the win.

Sitting at 1-0 on the year, the Titans will travel to Kent Denver Friday for the Sun Devils' tournament, in which they'll open against the KIPP Denver Collegiate White Tigers at 3 p.m.

Roaring Fork 2, Vail Mountain 0

Taking on the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers Tuesday afternoon in Vail, the Roaring Fork Rams picked up a big 2-0 win to improve to 2-0 on the season.

In the win, Gustavo Amador scored for the Rams off of an assist from Alvin Garcia, while Max Candela cashed in on a penalty kick for the Rams.

"We played a pretty good game, but we still have a lot to work on," Nick Forbes, the Roaring Fork head coach said. "I still think we can play better than we have the last two games, but it's always a work in progress."

Roaring Fork (2-0) will take on Grand Junction Saturday at 11 a.m. in Carbondale.