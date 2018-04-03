PREP ROUNDUP: Titans lose lead late, fall to Eagles; Demons drop heated affair against Huskies

Hosting the Paonia Eagles Tuesday afternoon in Peach Valley for a matinee game, the Coal Ridge Titans looked strong for the first four innings of the game, before coming undone in the fifth and sixth innings, giving up 19 runs in the final two innings of an eventual 20-2 loss at Coal Ridge High School.

The Titans tied the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning as sophomore Ryan Kotz drove in sophomore Lane Stecklein on an RBI single, after Stecklein reached on an error and stole second base.

Following Kotz's RBI single, the Titans scratched across another run in the bottom of the second inning, as senior Jake Whitaker drilled a triple, before scoring on a suicide squeeze bunt by freshman Carson Miller, giving the Titans a 2-1 lead. From there, starting pitcher Jared Lund cruised through the next two innings of work, before running into trouble in the top of the fifth.

Paonia's Jaden Miller tied the game at 2-2 with one out in the top of the fifth, hitting a solo home run for Paonia, sparking a 19-run rally — highlighted by a grand slam from Grey Neal — to run away with a 20-2 win, staying perfect on the season.

On the day, Coal Ridge recorded just four hits, two of which went for extra bases.

Sitting at 0-4 (0-1 3A Western Slope League) on the season, the Titans will look for their first win on the season on Saturday as they host the Montrose Indians in New Castle for a doubleheader.

GIRLS SOCCER

Battle Mountain 2, Glenwood Springs 1

In a heated rivalry matchup, the Glenwood Springs Demons girls soccer team found themselves down one player just under eight minutes into the game, due to a red card, before going down two players early in the second half against the Battle Mountain Huskies on the road Tuesday evening in 4A Western Slope League action.

Following a red card just 7:06 into the game that gave the Huskies an 11-10 advantage in players over Glenwood on the field, the Demons battled the Huskies to a 0-0 tie at the half in Edwards. Coming out of the half, the Huskies got on the board quickly, as senior Avery Weaver knocked home a rebound off of a shot from Audrey Teague, giving the Huskies a big 1-0 lead.

At the 54:!5 mark, Glenwood went down another player due to a red card, leaving the Demons with just nine players on the field with more than 25 minutes left in the game. Fortunately for Glenwood, the back line of the Demons stood tall, while goalkeeper Hannah Juul helped keep the Huskies off the board for the rest of the game.

Glenwood got on the board at the 76:09 mark, thanks to a penalty kick from sophomore Sarah Helm after a handball in the box on the Huskies, but Helm's PK wouldn't be enough in an eventual 2-1 loss.

Sitting at 3-1 on the season, the Demons will travel to Summit Thursday to take on the Tigers at 4 p.m.

Roaring Fork 1, Delta 1

On the road Tuesday for a 3A Western Slope League game for the second straight day, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls soccer team tied for the second straight day, drawing even with the Delta Panthers, 1-1, one day after tying the Coal Ridge Titans, 2-2.

Against the Panthers, freshman Letey Crownhart scored the lone goal of the game for the Rams, finding the back of the net off of a feed from fellow freshman Grace Jardine.

Sitting at 3-1-2 on the season, the Rams will hit the road to Parachute Saturday morning for a league matchup against the Grand Valley Cardinals at 11 a.m.