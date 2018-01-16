PREP ROUNDUP: Titans, Rams sweep non-conference action

Fresh off a convincing win Saturday against Battle Mountain, the Coal Ridge Titans boys basketball team kept the good times rolling, picking up an 11-point 80-69 win Tuesday evening over the visiting Eagle Valley Devils, capped off by a thunderous two-handed slam from standout junior forward Kevin DiMarco.

Senior point guard Brandon Herrera led the charge for the Titans with a game-high 22 points, while DiMarco added 19 of his own in the win over the Devils, who hit 12 3-pointers in the game.

Coal Ridge had 30 made field goals in the game, 28 of which came from 2-point range, while the other two were 3-pointers.

Along with Herrera and DiMarco, junior guard Jan Hernandez found his zone offensively, scoring 18 points in the win, while junior forward Payton White added 9 points for the Titans.

As a team, Coal Ridge went 18-for-31 from the free throw line, with Hernandez leading the way, going 7-for-10.

Sitting at 7-2, the Titans will open up 3A Western Slope play Saturday on the road at the Cedaredge Bruins.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROARING FORK 50, BATTLE MOUNTAIN 42

On the road Tuesday evening for a non-conference matchup with the Battle Mountain Huskies, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team pulled out a big 50-42 win, thanks to 19 points from star senior guard Justin Thompson, and 12 points from junior guard Oscar Miranda.

Since dropping the first game of the season to Steamboat Springs to start the Brenda Patch Tournament, the Rams have ripped off 8 straight wins. Sitting at 8-1 (1-0 3A WSL) on the season, the Rams will travel to Parachute Saturday afternoon for a 3A Western Slope showdown with the No. 4 Grand Valley Cardinals at 1 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROARING FORK 44, BATTLE MOUNTAIN 42

Thanks to 16 points from junior center Gabby Santana and 11 points from junior point guard Logan Erickson, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team was able to hang on for a 44-42 win on the road at Battle Mountain Tuesday evening in non-conference play.

Santana scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half before hitting two free throws an a clutch bucket in the fourth quarter to help lead the Rams to the win, while Erickson came through in a big way in the fourth, scoring 7 of her 11 points.

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 6-3 (1-1 3A WSL) on the season. The Rams will match up with the Grand Valley Cardinals Saturday morning in Parachute at 11:30 a.m.

COAL RIDGE 48, EAGLE VALLEY 40

A 26-19 scoring advantage in the second half Tuesday evening led the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team to a big 48-40 win over the visiting Eagle Valley Devils in non-conference action.

Ten points from blossoming freshman center Taylor Wiescamp and 9 points from junior guard Alyssa Wenzel was enough to lead the Titans over the Devils in Peach Valley.

Six points from junior Lyanna Navarez and 5 points from senior Jessica Feese keyed the second-half comeback for the Titans.

Sitting at 5-5 on the season, the Titans will open up 3A Western Slope play Saturday on the road at the Cedaredge Bruins.