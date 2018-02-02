PREP ROUNDUP: Titans split with Bulldogs in 3A WSL matchup; Rifle goes 1-1 against Palisade

Hosting the Moffat County Bulldogs on Friday night in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans' boys basketball team rolled to a 14-point win, 60-46, behind 15 points from junior center Kevin DiMarco.

DiMarco scored four points in the first quarter, six points in the second and five points in the third to pace the Titans to the win. As a team, Coal Ridge scored 16, 26, 10 and 8 points in the four quarters, pulling away from the Bulldogs in the second quarter.

At the half, Coal Ridge led the Bulldogs 42-16, but in the second half the Titans sputtered a bit after getting careless with the ball, largely due to Moffat's intense effort and diligence.

Along with DiMarco, senior guard Brandon Herrera added 10 points for the Titans, while senior center Connor Detlefsen and junior forward Payton White added 8 points each.

For Moffat County, senior Brent Cook and Landon Nejera scored 14 points each.

Sitting at 12-2 (5-0 3A WSL) on the season, the Titans will travel to Basalt on Tuesday to take on the Longhorns.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOFFAT COUNTY 53, COAL RIDGE 46

Despite getting 12 points from freshman center Taylor Wiescamp in a tough 3A Western Slope League battle with the perennial power Moffat County Bulldogs, the Coal Ridge Titans' girls basketball team dropped a close 53-46 decision on its home court.

Along with Wiescamp's 12 points, junior guard Kashley Morgan added 9 points for the Titans, while sophomore forward Lyanna Navarez and senior guard Santana Martinez added 6 points each for Coal Ridge.

Kinlie Brennisse and Jana Camaletti led the Bulldogs with 13 points each.

Coal Ridge (6-9, 1-4 3A WSL) will travel to Basalt on Tuesday for a league game against the Longhorns at 5:30 p.m.

RIFLE 36, PALISADE 21

On the road Friday night for a 4A Western Slope League tilt with the Palisade Bulldogs, the Rifle Bears' girls basketball team rolled to a 36-21 win over the rival Bulldogs as senior guard Elly Walters led the charge with 11 points, keeping pace with Palisade's Anita Ramos, who scored 16 of the Bulldogs' 21 points.

Along with Walters, senior guard Katy Manuppella scored 9 points for the Bears, while sister Karly Manuppella scored 8 points. Junior Masi Smith added 5 points for the Bears.

Sitting at 15-1 (7-0 4A WSL) on the season, the Bears will host Grand Valley on Saturday evening at 4 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PALISADE 49, RIFLE 35

Junior forward Christian Trevizo scored a career-high 8 points Friday night at Palisade for the Rifle Bears' boys basketball team, but the career-high wouldn't be enough for Rifle as the Bears dropped a 49-35 decision to the rival Bulldogs in 4A Western Slope League action.

Trevizo scored four points in the second quarter and four points in the fourth, but the rest of the Rifle offense struggled against the Bulldogs as the Bears scored seven, 11, seven and 10 points in each quarter.

Along with Trevizo, sophomore guard Trey Lujan scored 6 points for the Bears, while sophomore guard Carter Pressler added 5 points for Rifle.

Rifle (2-14, 1-6 4A WSL) will host the Grand Valley Cardinals on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.