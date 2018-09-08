PREP ROUNDUPS: Roaring Fork soccer downs Delta, 4-1; local runners compete at Liberty Bell Invitational

Hosting the Delta Panthers Saturday morning in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams boys soccer team rolled to a 4-1 win, remaining undefeated on the season.

The Rams raced out to a 3-0 lead as Aidan Sloan, Joe Salinas and Max Candela scored for the Rams before Delta got on the board. Joel Vega capped off the Rams' 4-1 win by knocking home a pass from Sloan, giving the Rams their fourth win of the season.

BOYS SOCCER

Vail Mountain 2, Coal Ridge 0

One day after knocking off Telluride 5-1, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team fell to the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers Saturday morning in New Castle in the Titans' home tournament championship, 2-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Summit 3, Rifle 0

The Rifle Bears' girls volleyball team dropped a three-set sweep to the visiting Summit Tigers Saturday afternoon in Rifle by scores of 23-25, 21-25 and 10-25.

For Rifle, Kyla Gray led the Bears with 7 blocks. Maddy Wolf had a strong game defensively for the Bears, finishing with 10 digs. As a team, Rifle had 10 kills.

Grand Valley

Competing at the Jefferson Academy tournament Friday and Saturday, the Grand Valley Cardinals girls volleyball team placed fourth, splitting Saturday's matches by beating St. Mary's in two sets, and falling to La Junta in three sets by scores of 18-25, 26-24 and 17-19.

CROSS COUNTRY

Traveling to Littleton Saturday morning for the Liberty Bell Cross Country Invitational, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys and girls teams had strong days, as the boys placed third overall in the Division 2 race, while the girls were second in the Division 2 race.

The Glenwood girls finished four points behind Silver Creek.

For the boys, Henry Barth and Gavin Harden finished first and second. Barth clocked a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds, while Harden clocked a 15:41. Will Berkheimer placed 35th in the boys race with a time of 18:00.9, and Quinn McPherson placed 36th with a near identical time of 18:00.9. Bryce Risner finished 47th with a time of 18:23.9.

Ella Johnson placed fourth overall for the girls, running an 18:39. Sophia Vigil clocked a time of 20:13, good for 16th place, while Maria Carlson placed 23rd with a time of 20:41. Emily Worline (25th, 20:53), Elle MacPherson (28th, 21:21), Alexa Helms (41st, 21:45) and Emma Barsness (50th, 21:58.7) wrapped up the day for the Demons.

In the Division 3 race, Rifle's Jonny Hernandez placed 16th for the Bears with a time of 17:37, while Patrick Whitt placed 45th with a time of 18:38. For the Rifle girls, Ashley Manera placed 20th with a time of 21:35, while Karisa Combs placed 63rd with a time of 23:11.