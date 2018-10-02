PREP ROUNUP: Coal Ridge sweeps Aspen in pivotal league match; Glenwood soccer shuts out Eagle Valley

On the road Tuesday night for a key 3A Western Slope League match in Aspen against the Skiers, the Coal Ridge Titans volleyball team rolled to a sweep of the Skiers by scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-18, putting the Titans in sole possession of first place in the league standings.

Against the Skiers, senior Kenzie Crawford dished out 21 assists and added 3 blocks and 3 aces. Sophomore Taylor Wiescamp chipped in with 8 kills and 5 blocks, while senior Kara Morgan added 7 kills and 5 blocks. Junior Lyanna Nevarez helped pace the offense with 5 kills and 4 digs on the night.

The win pushes the Titans record 9-4 (5-0 3A WSL) on the season. The Titans travel to Gunnison Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Cowboys.

VOLLEYBALL

Delta 3, Roaring Fork 1

Hosting the Delta Panthers Tuesday night in Carbondale, the Roaring Fork Rams volleyball team dropped a tough 3-1 decision to the visiting Panthers, falling by scores of 25-20, 15-25, 19-25, and 10-25 on Homecoming.

Recommended Stories For You

The loss drops the Rams to 7-6 (3-6 3A WSL) on the season. Roaring Fork hosts Cedaredge next Tuesday in Carbondale at 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Glenwood Springs 5, Eagle Valley 0

Looking to stay hot in the late stages of the season, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys soccer team made the trip to Eagle Valley and promptly rolled past the Devils Tuesday night, 5-0.

Against the Devils, Glenwood raced out to a 4-0 lead at the half as senior Leo Mireles scored 2 goals and recorded an assist, while Justin Garces and Alan Videla scored 1 goal each, with Mitchell Burt assisting on Garces's goal. Videla's goal came on a penalty kick near the end of the first half.

In the second half, Cameron Degraff scored Glenwood's fifth and final goal of the night.

The win improves the Demons to 7-3-1 (6-1-1 4A WSL) on the year. Glenwood hosts Palisade Thursday night at Stubler Memorial Field at 6 p.m. on Homecoming.

Coal Ridge 3, Aspen 1

Hosting the Aspen Skiers Tuesday afternoon at 'The Pasture' in New Castle, the Coal Ridge Titans boys soccer team picked up an important 3-1 win in league play, keeping its playoff hopes alive.

For Coal Ridge, junior Ivan Gallardo scored 2 goals and added an assist in the win, while senior Gustavo Archila added 1 goal and 1 assist. Senior Kade Frees recorded an assist as well in the win.

The Titans (7-4-1, 3-1 3A WSL) host Moffat County next Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Roaring Fork-Grand Valley postponed

Tuesday's game between Roaring Fork and Grand Valley boys soccer in Parachute was postponed due to weather.

According to Roaring Fork head coach Nick Forbes, there is no makeup date scheduled at this time.

The Rams are currently No. 3 in the 3A boys soccer RPI rankings, and sit at the top of the 3A Western Slope League standings with an undefeated record.