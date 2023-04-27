Preps report: Basalt girls soccer nips Roaring Fork in OT; Roaring Fork LAX wins

Roaring Fork junior midfielder Grace Garcia in action earlier this season.

John Stroud/Post Independent

A soggy high school girls soccer matchup in Basalt Tuesday between the Lady Longhorns and the visiting Roaring Fork Rams went the way of the home team in overtime.

Basalt outscored the Rams 2-1 in the first period, and Roaring Fork returned the favor in the second to knot the game at 3-all at the end of regulation.

Basalt got the sudden-death goal to claim the 3A Western Slope League win. Senior Sarah Levy had two goals, while junior Jacey Read and senior Karsyn Dombrowski had a goal each in the Longhorns’ win.

Roaring Fork scorers were not posted to Maxpreps.

Basalt improved to 6-4-1 overall and 3-1 in the league ahead of Thursday’s game at Moffat County. Roaring Fork (5-6-1 overall, 1-3 league) was at Delta on Thursday. Scores had not been reported as of this writing.

In other girls soccer action Tuesday, it was Coal Ridge 9-0 over Rifle, Glenwood Springs 1-0 over Summit (goal by junior Sydney Schriok), and Grand Valley 3-2 over Vail Christian.

Glenwood Springs hosted Grand Junction on Thursday, Coal Ridge hosted Vail Mountain and Rifle was at Aspen.

Roaring Fork girls LAX handles Steamboat, 13-6

Playing on the road at Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, the Roaring Fork combined girls lacrosse team defeated the Sailors 13-6 to keep pace in the competitive 4A Mountain East league.

The teams were tied 6-6 at the intermission before the Rams shut out Steamboat through the second half to earn the win.

Roaring Fork goals came from seniors Angelina Montemayor (6) and Sienna New (3), with one each scored by seniors Sophie Hodgson, Adeline Nolan and Jeff Shaw, and sophomore Hailey Wolfe.

The Rams improved to 8-2 on the season and 6-1 in the conference, sitting in second place behind 7-1 Battle Mountain, which plays host to Roaring Fork next Tuesday. First up for the Rams was a game at Summit on Friday and a nonleague affair at home versus Thompson Valley on Saturday.

In high school baseball action this week, it was Roaring Fork winning 7-6 at Basalt, Glenwood Springs losing 15-5 at Grand Junction and Rifle losing 6-1 to Palisade on Wednesday. Roaring Fork lost 9-5 to Battle Mountain on Monday.