Preps: Roaring Fork girls lacrosse, soccer bow out of state playoffs

Roaring Fork freshman midfielder Josie MacKinley-Kitchell in action Tuesday in the first round of the 4A state lacrosse playoffs at home versus Fruita Monument.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The Roaring Fork High School girls lacrosse and soccer teams both ended their runs in the state playoffs Thursday evening.

In the Class 4A lacrosse championships, the No. 16 seed Rams bowed out to No. 2 Thompson Valley in a competitive game, 19-13. Game details and scoring were not immediately available.

Earlier this week, Roaring Fork advanced in the state playoffs for the first time in the team’s four-year history with a 17-4 win at home against Fruita Monument.

The Rams finish the season at 10-7 overall. It was the final game for four seniors, goalie and team co-captain Yahjairi Castillon and defensive players Hailey Bledsaw, Maddie Mercatoris and Gracie Pratt.

Meanwhile, the Roaring Fork soccer girls entered the 3A state tournament as the No. 23 seed against No. 10 Eagle Ridge Academy on the road Thursday. The teams played a scoreless first half, but the Warriors scored two goals in the second half to win it, 2-0.

The Rams, who finished fourth in the 3A Western Slope League at 3-3-1, concluded the season at 6-9-1 overall. Roaring Fork graduates seven senior players, goalkeeper and team captain Sienna Pargiter-Walker and teammates Samira Huezo, Macey Peery, Ashley Torres, Payton O’Hara, Genesis Quintero and Sophie Genung.

Other state results

In the 3A Girls State Tennis Championships at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs Thursday, the Glenwood Springs No. 3 singles player, junior Siri Henderson, won her opening match 7-5, 6-3 over Holy Family senior Audrey Brower, but lost her second match to Colorado Academy senior Lila Paton, 6-2, 6-0.

Likewise for the Lady Demons’ No. 3 doubles team of Tess Goscha and Amanda Madden, who won 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 over Annsley Oelrich and Megan Johnson of Colorado Springs in the opener, then lost 7-5, 6-2 to Ava Silverstein and Megan Johnson of Colorado Springs Christian.

Depending on the outcomes of the early morning championship bracket matches Friday, the Demons’ players could still have a chance to play back through the consolation bracket for third place.

And, in the 4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton, Glenwood Springs swimmers were in competition to advance to Friday’s finals in their respective events.

Results of the preliminary heats were not fully reported as of this writing, but two individuals and one Demon relay team had already advanced.

William Jones placed ninth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:49.7 to make it to the Friday finals, as did Quinn MacPherson, who claimed the eighth spot in the 200 individual medley with a season-best time of 2:02.02.

Glenwood’s 200 medley relay team of Ross Bradbury, Max Bradbury, MacPherson and Tanner Etsy also advanced, placing seventh in the preliminary heats with a season-best time of 1:40.55.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.