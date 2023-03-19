Preps roundup: Coal Ridge boys win Rifle Invitational track meet to open season

Coal Ridge High School got off on the right foot with the spring track and field season at Friday’s Rifle Invitational, as the Titan boys came out on top of the 20-team field and the girls placed third.

The boys team garnered 91.5 points on the day, finishing ahead of Grand Junction High School (84.5 points) and Grand Junction Central (83). Host Rifle finished seventh with 41.5 points.

In the girls competition, Battle Mountain came out on top with 101 points, followed by Fruita Monument with 94 and Coal Ridge with 79. Glenwood Springs placed seventh with 38 points and Rifle was 13th with 24.

Event winners by area school were:

Coal Ridge: Boys — Dylan Campbell, 400 meters (52.18 seconds); 4×100 relay (45.4); 4×200 (1:36.22); 4×400 (3:41.82); 4×800 (9:07.19); Girls — 4×100 relay (52.45); 800 sprint medley (1:55.25); 4×400 (4:18.81); Addy Davis, discuss (113 feet, 3 inches).

Rifle: Boys — 4×200 relay (1:40.7).

Glenwood Springs: Girls — Breana Sorensen, long jump (16 feet, 2 inches).

Basalt: Girls — Jacey Read, 100M dash (12.97), high jump (5 feet); 4×200 relay (1:53.31).

Other prep scores from the first week of spring sports action

BASEBALL

Glenwood Springs: Lost 6-2 to Basalt; won 11-10 over Eagle Valley; lost 8-0 to Montrose; lost 9-0 to Bayfield

Rifle: Lost 6-3 to Holy Family; won 17-2 over Moffat County

Coal Ridge: Won 13-7 over Eagle Valley

Roaring Fork: Lost 5-4 to Littleton; lost 15-0 to Evergreen

Grand Valley: Lost 29-1 to Aspen

GIRLS SOCCER

Glenwood Springs: Tied 1-1 (double OT) with Eagle Valley; lost 5-0 to Battle Mountain

Coal Ridge: Lost 4-0 to GJ Central; lost 8-0 to Montrose

Roaring Fork: Lost 6-1 to Montrose; lost 2-0 to Vail Mountain; lost 7-0 to Mullen; won 3-0 over Far Northeast Denver

Rifle: Won 3-2 over CRMS; won 5-2 over Grand Valley; lost 10-0 to Montrose; lost 12-2 to GJ Central

Grand Valley: Lost 2-1 to Aspen; lost 5-2 to Rifle

Colorado Rocky Mtn School: Lost 3-2 to Rifle; lost 6-0 to Aspen

BOYS LACROSSE

Glenwood Springs: Won 11-10 over Aspen

GIRLS LACROSSE

Roaring Fork: won 9-6 over Durango