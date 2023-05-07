Preps roundup: Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork baseball wins set up key league matchup Tuesday

Glenwood senior mid-fielder River Byrne looks to pass during the Glenwood Demons final lacrosse game of the season on Thursday, at Stubler Memorial Field.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The 3A Western Slope League baseball title could very well be decided Tuesday afternoon in Carbondale, when the still-undefeated Coal Ridge Titans are set to take on the 12-7 Rams of Roaring Fork.

Coal Ridge, ranked fourth in the state among 3A teams, took care of business on Saturday with a shutout sweep at home against Aspen, 22-0 in the league game and 10-0 in the bonus game to move to 18-0 on the season and 7-0 in the league.

The Titans had a big first game from freshman John Houston, who went 2-for-3 from the plate with six RBIs. Fellow freshmen George Roberts and Dylan Miller were 2-for-2 and 3-for-3, respectively, with three RBIs apiece.

Sophomore Ben Simons got the shutout win from the mound in the first game, and went 2-for-3 from the plate in the second game with 3 RBIs to help the Titans keep the program’s unprecedented win streak alive.

Roaring Fork dropped a Thursday game to Class 4A Rifle in a non-conference matchup on the road, 10-4.

But that was followed by a win over 4A Durango, 9-6, on Friday, in which the Rams held off a seventh-inning comeback when the visiting Demons scored four runs.

A big 8-3 league win Saturday over Moffat County kept the Rams tied with Coal Ridge atop the league standings heading into the Tuesday showdown and the final week of the regular season.

Game time is 3 p.m. Tuesday at Ron Patch Memorial Field in Carbondale.

Other weekend baseball scores: Palisade 6-1 and 7-3 over Glenwood Springs; Meeker 21-1 over Grand Valley

GIRLS SOCCER: Coal Ridge squeezes by Basalt, Glenwood settles for tie to end season

The Coal Ridge girls soccer team was able to barely squeeze by Basalt on Thursday by a score of 3-2 in a key 3A Western Slope League game.

With the win, Coal Ridge and Basalt finished tied in conference play both with a 4-3 record. The game marked the last of the Coal Ridge girls regular season play.

On Saturday, the Longhorns played Glenwood Springs to a 2-2 on Saturday in non-league action at Basalt.

On Wednesday, Rifle girls soccer was also able to add to their win column, knocking off Lake County High by a score of 11-1, and on Saturday Rifle won 7-1 over Moffat County at home.

And, on Thursday, Roaring Fork tied Aspen 1-1 at home in double-overtime to enter the final game of the season at 7-6-2 overall and 3-3-1 in the 3A league.

Thursday 3A playoff games: Roaring Fork at St. Mary’s Academy; Coal Ridge at Liberty Common; Basalt at Salida. Game times to be announced.

LACROSSE: Glenwood boys go 1-3 on final week

The Glenwood Springs High School boys lacrosse team suffered three losses, two to Battle Mountain (15-7 and 14-4) and one to Vail Mountain (12-11), but gained a forfeit win over Eagle Valley during the final week of play.

The Demons close the season at 5-9 overall and 4-8 in the 4A Western conference.

Roaring Fork girls lacrosse falls to Aspen, tops Telluride

The weekend slate saw the Roaring Fork girls lacrosse team lose a key matchup at Aspen on Saturday to finish in a tie for second place in the 4A Mountain East league to close out the regular season.

Roaring Fork (10-5) opens the playoffs at home against Grand Junction (6-8) on Tuesday (time TBA).

On Friday, Roaring Fork beat Telluride 11-5 on senior night, and earlier in the week fell to eventual league champion Battle Mountain in a close one, 13-11.