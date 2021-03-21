Preps roundup: Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork volleyball score wins; Titans cheer team regional grand champions

In girls volleyball action to start the spring season Friday, Glenwood Springs battled visiting Coal Ridge in a five-game thriller before falling to the Titans, 3 games to 2.

The back-and-forth match saw the Lady Titans come out on top in the opener, 25-19, before the Demons scored a decisive 25-14 win in game two.

The teams traded wins again, with Coal Ridge taking game three, 25-22, and Glenwood scoring the 25-20 win in game four. The Titans won the tie-breaker, 15-10.

Senior outside hitter Brecken Guccini had 12 kills and 17 digs for the Titans, and senior middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp had 8 kills and 4 blocks on the night.

Senior Phoebe Young was good for 21 digs and 9 kills and senior Ari Cornejo had 24 digs, while sophomore Emma Morgan had 18 assists and 2 kills and senior Kallie Bumgardner recorded 14 assists and 6 digs.

“Both teams battled hard all evening,” Coal Ridge coach Aimee Gerber said in an emailed comment on the match. “Glenwood was extremely scrappy and tough on defense, but we kept battling and won on the offensive side of the night.”

Individual statistics for the Demons were not immediately reported to Maxpreps.com/Colorado. Glenwood (1-1) travels to play Montrose at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Coal Ridge (1-1) plays at home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Steamboat Springs.

Roaring Fork 3, Rifle 1

The Roaring Fork volleyball team, on the road at Rifle, defeated the Bears 3 games to 1. The Rams won the first game 25-12, but the host team battled tough to take the second game, 25-18.

The Rams then took control, winning the final two games by scores of 25-17 and 25-19 to score the match win.

Roaring Fork improves to 2-0 on the season heading into a match with rival Basalt at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Rifle (0-1) takes on Moffat County at home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Roaring Fork senior Grace Jardine defends against a Rifle offensive threat Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



Rifle’s Cora McMillen goes up for a spike against a Roaring Fork defender Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



Rifle defenders, from left in background, Sage Allen and Mackenzie Elizardo try to thwart a Roaring Fork shot Saturday. Ray K. Erku / Post Independent



Olathe 3, Grand Valley 1

The Lady Cardinals, playing on the road at Olathe Saturday afternoon lost to the Pirate 3 games to 1.

Down 2-1 after Olathe won the first two games by identical scores of 25-20, Grand Valley returned the favor with a 25-20 win of its own in the third game. The Pirates regained control, taking the fourth and decisive game, 25-19.

The Cardinals (0-2) are to host Cedaredge at noon on March 27.

Coal Ridge wins regional cheer competition

The Coal Ridge High School coed cheer teams at Saturday’s regional competition.

Facebook page photo

The Coal Ridge High School cheer team, hosting the Regional Cheer Championships on Saturday, emerged as the grand champions despite some extra drama when the school had to be evacuated due to a possible carbon monoxide leak.

“To say that today was crazy would be an understatement, but they handled it well and came out on top,” coach Alyssa Thurmon wrote in a Facebook post. “What I’m most proud of is how they always support the other teams, are polite and have good manners. They truly are good people. They have worked their butts off this year and it hasn’t been easy.”

Coal Ridge will compete in the State Spirit Championships in Denver this Thursday through Saturday, along with teams from Glenwood Springs, Grand Valley and Rifle.