Preps roundup: Demon swimmers win home meets, ready for conference, state finals

The Glenwood Springs High School boys swimming team won a pair of home meets over the weekend to conclude the regular season.

The Demons compete next in the 4A/5A Western Slope League Championships May 6-7 at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Glenwood Springs finished the regular-season conference schedule undefeated for the second straight year, with the only second-place finish coming in a nonleague meet at Windsor in March, coach Steve Vanderhoof said.

In addition to qualifying for the upcoming 4A State Championships in all three relay events, Glenwood currently has six boys qualified for the state meet in individual events. More qualifiers could emerge from the conference championships.

Last Friday and Saturday, the Demons hosted Montrose, Mesa County and Moffat County teams at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Glenwood won the Friday set with 362 points to second-place Montrose with 270. On Saturday, it was the Demons 347-269 over Montrose.

Senior team members Tanner Esty, Max Bradbury, Quinn MacPherson and Noah Barth were recognized at the final home meet.

Glenwood Springs High School swim team seniors, from left, Tanner Esty, Max Bradbury, Noah Barth, (coach Steve Vanderhoof), and Quinn MacPherson.

Courtesy photo

Event winners this past weekend included MacPherson in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle; Esty in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke; Max Bradbury in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; Ross Bradbury in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke; Connor Cooley in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; and William Jones in the 200 and 500 freestyle

Preliminaries at the Conference Championships take place May 6, with the finals on May 7.

The State 4A Championships take place at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton May 12-13.

Rifle baseball falls to Palisade

The Rifle High School boys baseball team stayed hot through a doubleheader win over Glenwood Springs Friday, 10-0 and 5-4, but the Bears’ winning ways ended on the road Tuesday at league-leading Palisade.

Coming into the key 4A Western Slope League game at 5-2 in league against the undefeated Bulldogs, the Bears fell behind early, 5-1, and Palisade never looked back.

Game stats for the Bears (11-4, 5-3) were not immediately available.

Against Glenwood Springs in Rifle on Friday, in the opener, senior Easton Phillips went 2-for-3 with two runs score and two RBI’s, sophomore Logan Gross was 2-for-2 with two RBI’s, and senior Gavin Peterson had two RBI’s. Junior Austin Bowlan pitched the shutout win.

Senior Trey Caldwell pitched the nightcap, going four innings with two earned runs, and Peterson came on in relief striking out three through three innings to get the win. RBI’s came from Phillips and Gross, and junior Kade Street had a clutch throw out of a runner stealing in top of the 7th inning.

Glenwood Springs got RBI’s from freshman Mason Markovich (2) and junior Nathan Grosscup.

The Demons got back on the winning side of the bat Tuesday with an 8-3 home win over Eagle Valley.

In other Tuesday action, it was Coal Ridge 16-1 over Grand Valley. The Roaring Fork vs. Olathe score was not yet available as of this writing.

Coal Ridge's Nolan Simpson slides into second base during double-header action against Gunnison at home on Saturday.

Ray K. Erku / Post Independent

Other weekend baseball scores: Coal Ridge, 6, Gunnison 4; Gunnison 14, Coal Ridge 6; Basalt 10, Roaring Fork 0; Basalt 6, Roaring Fork 3.

More weekend preps results

Girls soccer: Roaring Fork 1, CRMS 0; Roaring Fork 9, Moffat County 0; Rifle 2, Basalt 1; Palisade 5, Glenwood Springs 4; Durango 3, Glenwood Springs 2

Boys lacrosse: Grand Junction 13, Glenwood Springs 7

Girls lacrosse: Roaring Fork 14, Grand Junction 5; Aspen 14, Roaring Fork 5

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.