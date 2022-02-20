Preps roundup: Glenwood girls roll to 12-0 league mark, host 4A basketball playoff game Tuesday

Glenwood Springs junior Joslyn Spires looks for two points in action earlier this season against Battle Mountain.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs High School girls basketball team topped off an undefeated 4A Western Slope League season Saturday with a 70-27 win at home against Rifle.

The win boosted the Lady Demons to 12-0 in the league and 17-6 overall, earning them the No. 19 seed going into this week’s Round 1 of the 48-team 4A state playoffs.

Glenwood will host No. 46 Denver North (9-12, 3-6 Denver Prep League) Tuesday. Game time had not yet been set as of Sunday afternoon.

Likewise, the Glenwood Springs boys are in the 4A boys field as the No. 36 seed following a 65-54 win over Rifle Saturday. The Demon boys (9-14, 6-6 WSL) will travel to face No. 29 Durango (11-12) on Wednesday night.

Both Rifle teams also made it in, the Lady Bears (11-12, 4-8 WSL) at No. 41, traveling to play No. 24 Montrose (11-12); and the boys (7-15, 2-10 WSL) as the 48th seed, taking on No. 17 Grand Junction (15-8) on the road.

Against Glenwood, the Rifle boys opened a 28-16 lead at the half, but the Demons reversed their second half fortunes to come storming back with a 26-13 third quarter and a 23-13 fourth to take the rivalry win.

In 3A basketball action on Saturday, it was the Grand Valley boys falling 59-47 at Gunnison and the Lady Cardinals winning against Gunnison, 64-32.

Area 3A teams were still awaiting state tournament announcements, which had not yet been released by the Colorado High School Activities Association as of Sunday.

In the final high school hockey game of the season for Glenwood Springs, the Demons lost 3-1 to the visiting Centaurus Warriors on Friday. Glenwood concluded the regular season at 6-13 overall and went 3-7 to finish sixth in the 4A Mountain League.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.