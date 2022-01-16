Preps roundup: Glenwood hockey suffers a pair of losses

Glenwood Springs High School’s boys hockey team took a couple of lumps on the road Friday and Saturday, dropping a 3-0 count at Steamboat Springs in a 4A Mountain League game, followed by an 11-0 non-league drubbing at Chaparrel on Saturday.

Despite the shutout losses, Glenwood junior goalie Hunter Oger recorded 57 saves across the two lopsided contests.

The Demons fall to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in league following the weekend action.

Next up is a trip to play Resurrection Christian in another non-league affair on Tuesday.

A pair of league games at home Friday (7:45 p.m.) against Crested Butte and Saturday (4 p.m.) against Battle Mountain kick off a six-game home stand at the Glenwood Springs Community Center ice rink.

Varsity wrestling results

Battle Mountain 46, Basalt 24

Competing in a dual meet at Battle Mountain on Jan. 13, Basalt had a match win at 220 pounds from Dayton Schenk, who took down the Huskies Roberto Sanchez in 1:14. The rest of the Longhorns’ scoring came by forfeit.

Grand Valley 36, Rifle 33

A dual between Garfield County rivals Grand Valley and Rifle on Jan. 11 saw the Cardinals prevail. Following are the results from the wrestled matches:

106 pounds — Iris Renteria (Grand Valley) over Ayden Piatt (Rifle) by fall in 21 seconds

113 — Jaysen Skeen (Grand Valley) over Gavin Nash (Rifle) by fall in 1:53

126 — Kellen Johnson (Rifle) over Daniel Flores Reyes (Grand Valley) by fall in 2:37; extra: Lee Higgins (Rifle) over Shaelyn Wallberg (Grand Valley) by fall in 38 seconds

132 — Hunter Bercher (Rifle) over Noah Carbajal (Grand Valley) by fall in 1:38

138 — Mason Schoeppner (Grand Valley) over James Webb (Rifle) by fall in 5:41

160 — Courtland Hazelbush (Rifle) over Aydan Fisher (Grand Valley) by 6-3 decision

170 — Dominic Mendoza (Grand Valley) over Levis Miller (Rifle) by fall in 5:12