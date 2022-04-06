Preps roundup: Glenwood Springs baseball holds on for 6-5 win over Basalt

A three-run fifth inning for the Glenwood Springs High School baseball team Tuesday and two again in the seventh propelled the Demons to a 6-5 win over the visiting Basalt Longhorns.

Demons senior Braxton Mims was 2-for-3 on the evening with two runs scored. Senior Evan Heyl also had an RBI and struck out 10 batters on the mound, giving up two earned runs.

Senior Jordan Meraz was 2-for-2 with a run scored for Glenwood. Basalt junior Cooper Crawford was 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Demons improve to 5-2 with the win ahead of their first 4A Western Slope League games, a Saturday doubleheader at home against Battle Mountain. Game times are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Kent Denver 16, Roaring Fork 7

The Rams tied it 7-7 in the top of the fourth on the road Tuesday, but host Kent Denver unloaded for nine runs in its next two at-bats to earn the 16-7 non-league win.

Roaring Fork senior Henry Richardson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and junior Sebastian Silva was 1-for-2, also with two RBIs.

RBIs also came from senior David Good and juniors Alexi Alvarez and Eddie Hernandez.

Next up for the Rams (3-4) is a 3A Western Slope League doubleheader at Aspen on April 16.

Other Tuesday results

Girls soccer

Glenwood Springs 5, Coal Ridge 0 (Goals: senior Ella Johnson 2; 1 goal each for senior Sydney Reinhold and sophomores Sydney Schriok and Brinlee Allen)

Glenwood Springs (3-2) hosts Battle Mountain Thursday and Summit on Friday for a pair of league games, both starting at 6 p.m.

Coal Ridge (2-4) hosts Aspen at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Rifle 4, Ridgway 0: Rifle (3-3) is at Vail Mountain at 4 p.m. Thursday

Boys lacrosse

Fruita Monument 20, Glenwood Springs 3 (Demons goals: Tristen Bledsaw, Brady Johnson, Jami Dolan)

Glenwood Springs (1-3, 1-2) is at Battle Mountain Thursday and Grand Junction on Friday.

Girls lacrosse

Aspen 15, Roaring Fork 9

Roaring Fork (3-1, 2-1) is at home versus Eagle Valley at 3 p.m. Saturday.

