Preps roundup: Glenwood Springs boys swimming kicks off spring season with state-qualifying times

High school spring sports seasons got underway this past week, with action on the baseball, soccer and lacrosse fields, plus track, boys swimming and girls tennis and golf.

With spring break coming next week, and with weather and field conditions postponing some games, most of the action will take place in April and May.

Here’s a recap of some of the early-season scores and results thus far.

Boys swimming

The Glenwood Springs High School Boys swim team took 12 swimmers to Windsor High school March 12 for a seven-team invitational swim meet, finishing second as a team in a field that included several top Front Range schools.

The host Windsor teams won with 340 points, followed by Glenwood with 302, Pueblo County with 228, Brighton with 179, Estes Park with 121, Thompson Valley with 93 and Loveland with 79.

The Demons won six of the 11 swimming events, putting up some 4A state qualifying times in the process.

“This was the first time in years that we were able to compete at a mid-season meet on the eastern slope,” Demons head coach Steve Vanderhoof said. “Windsor won the state 4A title a few years ago, and currently has one of the best swimmers in the state on their team. We swam well and know we can compete with some of the better 4A teams in the state.”

State-qualifying times for the Demons included:

200 medley relay (Ross Bradbury, Max Bradbury, Tanner Esty and Sam Barth), second, 1:45.63.

200 freestyle relay (Bradbury, Bradbury, Quinn MacPherson and William Jones), first, 1:35.96.

400 freestyle relay (Esty, Barth, Jones, MacPherson), first, 3:28.90.

Glenwood won four individual events, all with 4A state qualifying times: Jones, 200 freestyle, 1:51.46; MacPherson, 100 butterfly, 55.56 seconds; Jones, 500 freestyle, 5:08.85; R. Bradbury, 100 backstroke, 1:02.32.

Other state qualifiers included: MacPherson, 200 IM, second 2:05.78; Esty, 50 freestyle, second 23.65 seconds, and 100 butterfly, second 56.79 seconds; R. Bradbury, 50 freestyle, fifth 23.89 second; M. Bradbury, 100 breaststroke, second 1:08.82.

The Demons begin Southwestern Conference action after spring break with back-to-back meets in Montrose.

Track and Field

The Glenwood Springs boys and girls took part in the Fruita Monument Early Bird Meet at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction on March 12.

Top-three event finishes included, for the boys: Joaquin Sandoval, 200 meter dash, first 23.32 seconds, and 100-meter dash, second 11.53 seconds; Dylan West, 800 meters, second 2:14.83; Benny Swanson, 300-meter hurdles, first 45.26 seconds, and 1600 meters, third 4:52.18; 4×200 relay, second 1:39.19; 4×400 relay, first 3:51.18; Reid Swanson, high jump, third 5-8.

And, for the girls: Sophia Connerton-Nevin, 3200 meters, second 12:27.76, and 400 meters, third 1:06.08; Ella Johnson, 1600 meters, second 5:37.7; Tori Taylor, 100-meter hurdles, second 17.51, and 300-meter hurdles, second 53.7; Ruby Patch, 300-meter hurdles, first 49.15, and 100-meter hurdles, third 18.03; 4×200 relay, second 1:57.27; Miah Suarez, high jump, third 4-6, and triple jump, third 29-5.5; Bailey Risner, long jump, second 13-10; Ana Shea, long jump, third 13-9.75.

Boys lacrosse

March 12: Eagle Valley 16, Glenwood Springs 4

Girls golf

March 14: Glenwood Springs at Chipeta Kickoff Classic (Katelyn Brennan, 80; Emma Price, 84; Sarah Friemel, 86; Marley Horch, 93; Taylor Joslin, 94; Olivia Miernick, 110)

UPCOMING PREPS SCHEDULES THURSDAY, MARCH 17 Girls Soccer Rifle vs. CRMS, 4 p.m. Coal Ridge @ Montrose, 4 p.m. Glenwood Springs @ Eagle Valley, 6 p.m. Girls Lacrosse Roaring Fork @ Aspen, 6 p.m. FRIDAY, MARCH 18 Track & Field (boys and girls) Rifle Invitational, 9 a.m. (Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Coal Ridge, Roaring Fork, Grand Valley, Basalt) Boys Lacrosse Glenwood Springs @ Durango, 5 p.m. FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MARCH 18-19 Baseball tournaments Glenwood Springs vs. Middle Park, 1:30 p.m. Friday; Glenwood vs. St. Mary’s, 7 p.m. Friday; Glenwood vs. Buena Vista, 10 a.m. Saturday. Roaring Fork vs. Littleton, 4:30 p.m. Friday; Roaring Fork vs. Denver Christian, noon Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 19 Baseball Rifle vs. Summit, DH 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Girls Soccer Coal Ridge vs. Grand Junction, 11 a.m. Girls Lacrosse Roaring Fork vs. Montrose, Noon Boys Lacrosse Glenwood Springs @ Telluride, 1 p.m. Girls Tennis Glenwood Springs vs. multiple schools, noon Glenwood Springs Community Center

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.