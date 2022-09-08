Preps roundup: Rams soccer off to 2-0 start in 3A state title defense season

Glenwood Springs junior Zoey Hyatt-Worley against Rifle in Glenwood Springs last Saturday.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The defending 3A champion Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team of Carbondale is off to a good start, notching a pair of big wins in the opening week of play for the Rams.

Roaring Fork (2-0) defeated Gunnison 6-1 on the road Thursday, and opened things Tuesday with a 10-0 win over cross-town rival Colorado Rocky Mountain School, according to game scores posted to Maxpreps.com. Additional game details were not reported.

Also on Tuesday, in 4A soccer action, Glenwood Springs played the visiting Battle Mountain Huskies to a 2-2 tie.

Glenwood Springs (0-3-1) took a 1-0 lead at the half, and scored another in the second half to the Huskies’ two goals. No Glenwood Springs stats were reported to Maxpreps. In Rifle, it was the Bears 0, Fruita Monument 1 on Tuesday.

The result of Thursday’s Glenwood Springs match at Eagle Valley was not available as of this writing.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Roaring Fork girls battled back from two sets down to the host Basalt Longhorns on Tuesday to win it 3-2 (23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12) and improve to 4-2 on the young season.

Senior Bella Brown led the team with nine kills, while junior Ruby Denning recorded eight kills. Sophomore Erica Crownhart had four service aces and 25 digs to lead the team in those categories.

Also Tuesday, Battle Mountain emerged the 3-2 winner over Glenwood Springs in a hard-fought battle between the two 4A teams (25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13)

Demons senior Siri Henderson led the team in three categories, recording 18 kills, five aces and 17 digs.