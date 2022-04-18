Preps roundup: Rifle baseball wins fifth straight; Demon swimmers tops in two meets

The Rifle Bears baseball team is riding a hot streak into a Tuesday evening home game against intra-district rival Coal Ridge.

Rifle improved to 8-3 overall by taking a double-header sweep at Cedaredge on Saturday, 11-1 and 17-1. The wins came on top of another convincing non-league win at home against Moffat County, 14-4, Thursday and a double-header sweep against Steamboat Springs the weekend before.

Junior Austin Bowlan threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in the opener against Cedaredge, and on offense was was 3-for-4 with four RBI’s and a run.

Senior Trey Caldwell was 2-for-4 with a run and RBI, and sophomore Logan Gross had three stolen bases after a single, a walk and reaching on an error. He also scored a run and had an RBI. Senior Gavin Peterson had two RBI’s.

In the nightcap, Peterson pitched four innings, gathering four strikeouts en route to the win. As a hitter, he had two doubles, a triple and a walk, driving home two and scoring three runs.

Gross hit two triples and had two RBI’s for the game, while Bowlan and junior Kade Street contributed three RBI’s each, and Caldwell and freshman Josh Wright had two apiece.

Against Moffat County, senior Easton Phillips was 3-for-5 with four RBI’s. The Bears are 3-2 in the 4A Western Slope League with a key double-header against Glenwood Springs at home Friday at 4 and 6 p.m.

Game time against Coal Ridge is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Deerfield Park in Rifle.

The Titans (7-2, 4-2 in the 3A WSL) are also riding a bit of a win streak of their own, after winning both ends of the double-header at Delta on Friday, 4-3 and 7-4. Junior Brandon Short was 1-for-2 with an RBI in the opener. RBI’s also came from sophomores Logan Simpson, Austin Price and Alexis Serna.

The Titans scored three in the first, two in the second and two in the fourth inning to take control of the nightcap versus the Panthers. Short went 2-for-4 with three RBI’s for the game, and freshman Logan Harlow as 2-for-4 with an RBI. Serna picked up the win on the mound.

Other weekend baseball scores: Roaring Fork 26, Aspen 2; Roaring Fork 18, Aspen 7; Summit 12, Glenwood Springs 5; Summit 7, Glenwood Springs 6; Dove Creek 7, Grand Valley 2; Dove Creek 16, Grand Valley 3; Nucla 16, Grand Valley 3.

Boys swimming

The Glenwood Springs High School boys swim team was in Grand Junction Friday and Saturday for back-to-back meets against District 51, Montrose and Moffat County.

The Demons came out on top in the team standings both days with multiple individual event winners, including: Quinn MacPherson, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly; William Jones, 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle; Ross Bradbury, 100 back stroke; Connor Cooley, 100 breast stroke; and Luke Thornton 100 freestyle.

Glenwood Springs’ 200 medley relay of Bradbury, Cooley, Sam Barth and Jones also won with a time of 1:47.87, and 400 freestyle relay of Jones, Barth, MacPherson and Bradbury won at 3:34.92.

Saturday event winners for the Demons included: Connor Cooley, 100 butterfly; Bradbury, 100 backstroke; Jones, 50 and 100 freestyle; MacPherson, 500 freestyle.

The 200 medley relay of Bradbury, Cooley, MacPherson and Jones won again with an improved time of 1:46.29. Jones and Bradbury teamed up with Barth and MacPherson to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:36.55.

The Demons finish up the regular conference schedule this weekend in the home waters of the Glenwood Springs Community Center pool, again with back-to-back meets on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Other weekend action

Girls soccer scores: Steamboat Springs 3, Glenwood Springs 0; Coal Ridge 2, Rifle 0; Rifle 3, Vail Christian 0; Eagle Valley 2, Roaring Fork 1; Grand Junction 2, Roaring Fork 1; CRMS 5, Grand Valley 1; Aspen 2, CRMS 0.

Boys lacrosse: Glenwood Springs 11, Montrose 9

Girls lacrosse: Battle Mountain 11, Roaring Fork 10; Poudre 16, Roaring Fork 2

