Preps roundup: Rifle softball rebounds for win after a pair of losses

Rifle's Blayke Hostettler releases a pitch in earlier action against Cedaredge at home.

Submitted/Theresa Hamilton

The Lady Bears softball team of Rifle High School notched one in the win column Thursday, 13-1 at Cedaredge, to move to 8-2 on the season.

The win came on the heels of a pair of tough losses for the Bears, 11-1 to 4A league foe Palisade on Tuesday, and 8-0 to Conifer during a tournament on Sept. 9. The Bears also won 15-9 over Liberty in that same tournament.

On Thursday, Rifle carried a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the third before the Bruins got on the board. The Bears added four more in the fourth to end it early on the mercy rule. Game stats were not available at this writing.

In other softball action this week, on Tuesday it was Basalt winning big, 26-5, at Aspen.

Boys soccer: In Thursday action, Coal Ridge topped defending 3A state champs Roaring Fork 2-0 in New Castle; Rifle beat Basalt, 4-3; and CRMS defeated Caprock Academy, 5-4. A score from the Glenwood Springs at Palisade had not been reported at this writing. On Tuesday, Grand Junction defeated Coal Ridge, 5-1.

Volleyball: Thursday scores from Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs and Roaring Fork at Aspen were not available. On Tuesday, it was Olathe 3, Grand Valley 1 (28-26, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19); and Steamboat Springs 3, Coal Ridge 0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-19).