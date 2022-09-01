Preps Roundup: Rifle softball scores double-header sweep over Montrose to stay unbeaten

A member of the Rifle Lady Bears softball team slides safely back into first base during double-header action against Montrose on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in Rifle.

Theresa Hamilton/Garfield Re-2 courtesy photo

Rifle High School’s softball team is off to a 5-0 start on the season following a twin-bill sweep of the visiting Montrose Red Hawks on Tuesday.

The Lady Bears rallied to win the first game 5-4 on a walk-off double by senior Hailey Worton to drive in junior Hadli Diaz. It was the second double of the game for Worton.

Junior Jadyn Petree caught a line drive and got a double play on it by touching third when the bases were loaded in the top of the seventh to hold the tie going into the bottom half of the frame. Junior Blayke Hostettler pitched 4-1/3 innings with six strikeouts and one earned run. Senior Taelia Jones got the win in relief going 2-2/3 innings with no earned runs and two strikeouts.

Freshman Brynn Axelson was 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk and 3 RBIs.

Rifle opened the floodgates in the second inning of the nightcap, scoring 10 runs and another four in the third, ending things early on the mercy rule, 15-1.

Jones pitched four innings, allowing one earned run with two strikeouts. Junior Zoe Hisel had a single, a walk and scored on a triple when Montrose had an errant relay throw.

Worton had two singles and three RBIs, and Hostettler also knocked in three runs.

Next up, Rifle hosts Cedaredge for a nonleague game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Rams win Tuesday volleyball opener

The volleyball Rams of Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale are off to a good start on the season, scoring a win over Grand Junction at home Tuesday in straight sets, 3-0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-19).

According to the team’s MaxPreps report, junior Ruby Denning had six kills for the Rams, and junior Fernanda Ruiz and senior Bella Brown each recorded four kills. Ruiz also had nine digs.

Sophomore twins Erica and Carley Crownhart had five service aces apiece.

In other volleyball action Tuesday, it was Grand Junction Central 3, Grand Valley 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-20). The Cardinals had 17 blocks and eight kills as a team, according to MaxPreps.

Area volleyball teams are at the Glenwood Springs Invitational tournament this weekend.