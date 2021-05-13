Preps roundup: Roaring Fork lacrosse too much for Summit Tigers, scores 21-1 win

Roaring Fork sophomore Sophie Hodgson holds on as Summit freshman Ella Rader attempts to knock the ball loose Thursday in Carbondale. The host Rams won 21-1 over the Tigers.

A lop-sided 21-1 win for the Roaring Fork girls lacrosse team at home in Carbondale against Summit County Thursday improved the Rams to 2-0 on the young season ahead of a pair of crucial games in the 4A Mountain East league.

The Roaring Fork team, which combines players from Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs and Basalt high schools, scored early and often against the visiting Tigers, taking a double digit lead at the half and never letting up.

Senior captain Riley Dolan scored five goals on the afternoon. Senior Samantha Ferry and sophomore Sophie Hodgson had four goals each, and sophomore Addie Nolan contributed three goals to the winning effort.

The Rams face Steamboat Springs at home on Saturday (11 a.m. game time) and travel to play defending league champion Aspen at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Glenwood Springs 5, Eagle Valley 0

The Lady Demons scored two goals in the first half and three in the second to defeat Eagle Valley on the road and earn their first win of the season.

Glenwood improves to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in league, and will again play Eagle Valley next Tuesday, this time at home.

Baseball

Roaring Fork 11, Rifle 9

Rifle held a 5-3 lead going into the third inning, before visiting Roaring Fork exploded for nine runs. The Bears earned two back in the fourth, but the Rams held on for the win.

Roaring Fork improves to 1-2 on the season. The Rams travels to play Delta for two games on Saturday.

Rifle falls to 0-2 and plays Battle Mountain at home next Tuesday.

