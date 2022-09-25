Preps roundup: Roaring Fork wins high-scoring soccer affair at Glenwood Springs

The Rams of Roaring Fork High School had two goals from junior Foster Hayes en route to a 5-4 boys soccer win Saturday at intra-district rival Glenwood Springs.

Playing up a division against the 4A Demons, the defending 3A state champions from Carbondale also had goals from senior Emiliano Magana and juniors Josh Hernandez and Jacob Barlow. Senior goalie Diego Loya recorded nine saves.

Glenwood springs stats were not posted to Maxpreps. The Demons fall to 2-5-1 on the season ahead of a non-league game at home Tuesday against Rifle and a key league matchup on the road Thursday at Summit

It was the second straight win for Roaring Fork, as the Rams improve to 4-2 on the season ahead of a key 3A league matchup at Basalt on Tuesday.

In other Saturday action, Rifle defeated Moffat County 10-0, Coal Ridge beat Palisade 5-0, and Colorado Rocky Mountain School of Carbondale lost 5-1 at Telluride.

Softball: Rifle wins one, drops one

The Rifle High School softball team split its two weekend outings, winning 9-7 at Delta on Friday and dropping a Saturday game to Basalt, 10-8.

Against Delta, the Bears scored eight runs in the third inning and held on to claim the win behind the complete-game pitching victory of senior Taelia Jones, who recorded seven strikeouts. Senior Hailey Worton was 1-for-4 at the plate, with two RBIs and a run scored.

On Saturday, Basalt snuffed a Rifle rally in the bottom of the seventh to hold on for the two-run win. The Longhorns had four runs in the third and three in the fourth to outpace the host Bears.

Basalt senior Kiera Larson was 2-for-4 hitting, with four RBIs, and also earned the pitching win with four strikeouts. Rifle freshman Brynn Axelson was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Rifle (9-4, 1-2 in the 4A WSL), has a key league game at Palisade (13-4, 2-0) at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and hosts Eagle Valley (8-4, 1-1) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before traveling to face Basalt again at 4 p.m. Friday.

Basalt (7-4, 3-3 in the 3A WSL) is at Meeker Monday for a double header.

Coal Ridge’s Parker 9th in fast Emma Coburn XC field

Coal Ridge High School senior Tyler Parker joined a fast field at the Emma Coburn Elk Run cross country meet in Crested Butte on Saturday, finishing ninth out 110 runners with a time of 17 minutes, 11.6 seconds.

Titans teammate Dallin Karren and Dylan Campbell were 32nd (18:51.6) and 37th (19:10.7), respectively.

Colorado Rocky Mountain School runner Ben Oldham was 27th in 18:31.6.

For the Coal Ridge girls, Marilynn Stephens was 34th (23:04.6), Gwynn Apostolik was 37th (23:15.2) and Angelina Arce-Gallegos was 38th (23:27.3). There were 107 runners in the girls race.

Basalt senior Katelyn Maley was the overall winner in 18:43, and teammate Ava Lane was third in 19:03.2. Longhorns runner Isabella Moon was 23rd in 22:05.9.

For the Basalt boys, it was Owen Lambert finishing 26th (18:29.7) and Misha Logan in 29th (18:38.7).