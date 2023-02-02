Preps update: Demons hockey scores a key league win to stay unbeaten; rematch at Steamboat Friday

Glenwood Springs in action earlier this season.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs High School boys hockey team rebounded from just its second loss of the season last weekend to score a key 4A Mountain League win at home over Steamboat Springs, 3-2, on Wednesday.

The game had been rescheduled twice after last weekend’s snowstorms, setting up back-to-back games between the Demons and the Sailors, with the rematch at 7 p.m. Friday at Steamboat.

“It was a close, hard-fought conference contest in our barn, for sure,” Glenwood Springs coach Tim Cota said of the Wednesday win. “We knew it was going to be close.”

The first period was a bit riddled with penalties from both teams, before junior Ian Cole and sophomore Jacob Stockdill teamed up to assist on the first goal by sophomore Brayden Dacuma at the 13:40 mark.

“B-dawg’s legs were his asset on a net drive with a nifty deceptive backhand shot across his body that has been his calling card in the past to put us up 1-0,” Cota said.

The Demons managed to keep things in check through the rest of the first period, despite being short numbers due to penalties. But the home team took zero penalties in the second, and it showed with puck possession.

Senior Kale Tibbetts tallied the Demons’ second goal of the game with 14:24 ticks showing, with helpers from sophomore Jacob Roggie and junior Jett Weatherred.

“Rogue had a nice night for us; just made some hockey IQ plays out there,” Cota said. “Having a couple power plays that period and staying 5 on 5 with no penalties certainly helped with momentum rolling into the third.”

The frame did see the Sailors score their first goal to make it 2-1 with 6:33 to play, but the score held until late in the third when senior Carson Miller scored with 3:33 to play off the sticks of junior Jacob Barlow and senior Ryder Rondeau. Steamboat answered at the 1:49 mark for the final score.

Junior goalie Marek Senn had 20 saves on the night.

“All of our lines were firing early and often, we knew we had to come out with jump after a let down against Kent Denver,” team captain Avner Mangeot said of the OT loss on Saturday. “We were hoping to neutralize their top line with continued team D and tilt the puck possession time to our favor.”

Cole added, “We knew that Steamboat would bring a lot of fire power into our shed, we had to answer with our hard-nosed team D. I think the boys did well.”

The Demons move to 12-2 overall and stay unbeaten at 6-0 in the league. Following the Steamboat game on the road Friday, Glenwood is back home to host Summit at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Demon hoops teams win

Glenwood Springs senior Tori Taylor looks to score in action earlier this season against Summit.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The Glenwood Springs High School boys and girls basketball teams both picked up wins at home court Tuesday night against 5A Western Slope League foe the Battle Mountain Huskies.

The girls won 59-32 in the evening’s opener, and the boys followed suit, earning a 57-32 victory.

The Lady Demons improve to 12-5 overall and move to 2-0 in league play, and the Glenwood boys are 11-7 overall and also 2-0 in league.

Both teams are on the road Friday to face Durango, with the girls’ matchup pitting two of the top 5A teams in the state.

The Demons are back home to play Palisade on Tuesday; girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30.

Other scores this week

Girls: Coal Ridge 60, Steamboat Springs 16; Delta 70, Rifle 36;

Boys: Aspen 81, Grand Valley 48; Delta 78, Rifle 27