Rams split with Panthers on the road

In its first action since Dec. 12 at Aspen, the Roaring Fork Rams' girls basketball team hit the road Friday night for a trip to Delta. Following nearly a month off, the Rams couldn't pick up where they left off before winter break, dropping a 55-39 decision on the road to the Panthers.

Despite scoring 14 points in a furious fourth quarter, the Rams couldn't complete the comeback attempt against the Panthers in the 16-point loss.

Roaring Fork scored just 8, 10 and 7 points in the first three quarters before exploding in the fourth as junior Gaby Santana and junior Logan Erickson poured in 6 points each in the final eight minutes.

Erickson finished with a team-high 11 points against Delta, while Santana added 10 points. Sophomore Emily Broadhurst added 8 points for the Rams, while junior Kendall Bernot added 6 points.

Roaring Fork (4-3, 1-1 3A WSL) will host the Basalt Longhorns on Tuesday night in Carbondale starting at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ROARING FORK 59, DELTA 47

On the road for the first game back from winter break, the Roaring Fork Rams' boys basketball team picked up right where it left off in 2017, rolling to a 12-point win over the Delta Panthers on Friday night in 3A Western Slope League action.

Roaring Fork junior forward Joe Salinas poured in a game-high 22 points for the Rams, while standout senior Justin Thompson added 18 points for the Rams in the double-digit win.

The Rams sent the Panthers to their second loss of the season with the road win, stunning Delta on its home court.

With the win, Roaring Fork improves to 6-1 on the season. The Rams will take on the rival Basalt Longhorns on Tuesday night in Carbondale at 7 p.m.