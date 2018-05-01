Rams sweep Cardinals in 3A WSL action

On the road Tuesday for a 3A Western Slope League doubleheader in Parachute against the Grand Valley Cardinals, the Roaring Fork Rams baseball team rolled to wins of 18-0, and 17-1, picking up wins eight and nine on the season.

Junior Dawson Kuhl went 4-for-5 in Game One, hitting three 2-run doubles on the afternoon to pace the Rams' offense, while junior Ralph Good went 3-for-3 in Game One, driving in three runs on three singles.

Kuhl stayed hot in Game Two, going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double, one walk, and three runs batted in, while sophomore Frankie Harrington recorded two singles and one RBI on the day.

For Grand Valley, Isaiah Tigert recorded three hits in Game Two.

Sitting at 9-8 (3-5 3A WSL) on the season, the Rams will take on the Meeker Cowboys Thursday afternoon at Meeker.

BOYS LACROSSE

Glenwood Springs 9, Summit 8

Taking on the Summit Tigers Tuesday afternoon in Frisco, the Glenwood Springs Demons boys lacrosse team picked up a big 9-8 win on the road, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Senior Zach Johnson led the charge for the Demons, scoring four goals on the night, while junior Max Lemkau added two goals for Glenwood.

Liam Mazzata, Connor Powell and Foster Lemkau added one goal each for the Demons.

Glenwood (4-10, 1-8 4A WSL) will travel to Eagle Valley Friday for the season finale against the Devils.